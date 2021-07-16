Anne Elizabeth Smart Conservative Tv & Radio Host is in Facebook Jail ...FB censorship & bullying must stop
censorship & bullying has to stop, this is what I expect to see out of a communist country….. NOT AMERICA!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservative radio & tv talk show host ANNE ELIZABETH SMART CONSERVATIVE, has been put in FB jail again, she said “enough is enough, I am fighting back, I have already joined into President Trump’s class action suit against FB.”
— Anne Elizabeth Smart Conservative
Anne Elizabeth said she posted a video on FB yesterday Thursday July 15th at 9:00am pacific time.
The video was taken in London of a crowd of people chanting “you can stick your coronoa virus up you’re A**”, & “you can stick your new world order up you’re A**”, and “you can stick your poison vaccines up you’re A**”. Her post was removed because the coronoa virus was mentioned but did not say covid vaccine , she posted it for humor, as she is a long time opponent of any vaccine for the past 12 years. After her son had a vaccine injury, she became an anti vaxer, she feels in America we should have medical freedom, Anne Elizabeth said “ it’s a personal choice we are in America not a Communist nation!”
Anne Elizabeth has been put in FB jail multiple times over the past year for speaking the truth about what’s going on in our government and our country, she said “ I will not just stand by silently and watch our Country’s freedoms be destroyed”
She say’s two freedoms have just been stripped from her FREEDOM OF SPEECH and the Freedom to make her own medical choices . Elizabeth said she was being targeted due to coronoa virus being mentioned, just as the white house was teaming up with FB to target people like her, she says “THIS IS BIG BROTHER AT ITS WORST”, Anne Elizabeth say’s she is being punished retroactivally since over night the white house has decided to censor Americans on behalf of Facebook .
Elizabeth said “ I have put up with Facebook’s bullying and censorship long enough, They are affecting my career and trying to silence me with this move and it’s UN-AMERICAN. Elizabeth said “ Most people would be scared into submission, what they don’t realize is they just poked a giant .”
I am on ALL platforms, but censoring has to stop, this is what I expect to see out of a communist country….. NOT AMERICA!
Anne Elizabeth said “ I am prepared to take this fight all the way to the supreme court if I have too!”
