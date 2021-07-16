Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dwight Saxon retired firefighter starts American Underwater Drone Services in Palm Beach County Florida

WELLINGTON, FL, US, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Firefighter Dwight Saxon of Wellington, Florida is Founder of American Underwater Drone Services. Dwight is a retired firefighter from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with 30 years of service. Dwight is a FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot since 2017 and has flown many different projects through out the United States.

American Underwater Drone Services will provide the following services through out Florida, Caribbean and the United States.

Ballast Tank Inspections
Bridges & Culvert Inspections
Dam Inspections
Environmental Assessments
Boat & Ship Hull Inspections
Marine Life & Habitat Studies
Maritime Salvage Inspections
Mooring Inspections
Small Item Retrieval
Pipe Inspections
Portable Tank Inspections
Reservoir Inspections
UNWILD Inspections
Water Tank Inspections
Wreck Diving
and more .....

Dwight Saxon
American Underwater Drone Service
+1 561-722-3224
email us here

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Natural Disasters, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

