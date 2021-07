American Underwater Drone Service American Underwater Drone Service

Dwight Saxon retired firefighter starts American Underwater Drone Services in Palm Beach County Florida

WELLINGTON, FL, US, July 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Firefighter Dwight Saxon of Wellington, Florida is Founder of American Underwater Drone Services. Dwight is a retired firefighter from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with 30 years of service. Dwight is a FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot since 2017 and has flown many different projects through out the United States.American Underwater Drone Services will provide the following services through out Florida, Caribbean and the United States.Ballast Tank InspectionsBridges & Culvert InspectionsDam InspectionsEnvironmental AssessmentsBoat & Ship Hull InspectionsMarine Life & Habitat StudiesMaritime Salvage InspectionsMooring InspectionsSmall Item RetrievalPipe InspectionsPortable Tank InspectionsReservoir InspectionsUNWILD InspectionsWater Tank InspectionsWreck Divingand more .....