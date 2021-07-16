American Underwater Drone Services
Dwight Saxon retired firefighter starts American Underwater Drone Services in Palm Beach County FloridaWELLINGTON, FL, US, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Firefighter Dwight Saxon of Wellington, Florida is Founder of American Underwater Drone Services. Dwight is a retired firefighter from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue with 30 years of service. Dwight is a FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot since 2017 and has flown many different projects through out the United States.
American Underwater Drone Services will provide the following services through out Florida, Caribbean and the United States.
Ballast Tank Inspections
Bridges & Culvert Inspections
Dam Inspections
Environmental Assessments
Boat & Ship Hull Inspections
Marine Life & Habitat Studies
Maritime Salvage Inspections
Mooring Inspections
Small Item Retrieval
Pipe Inspections
Portable Tank Inspections
Reservoir Inspections
UNWILD Inspections
Water Tank Inspections
Wreck Diving
and more .....
Dwight Saxon
American Underwater Drone Service
+1 561-722-3224
email us here