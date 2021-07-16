Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rhode Island State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Route 146

At approximately 6:27 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 Troopers from the Lincoln Barracks, along with members of the Providence Rescue and Fire Department, responded to a crash on Route 146 South at the Admiral Street exit ramp involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle.

The subsequent investigation revealed that a Honda sedan, operated by Ydaliza Pimentel, age 31, of Providence, Rhode Island, was traveling on Route 146 South in the low-speed lane in the city of Providence. A Yamaha motorcycle, operated by Rudy Maldonado, age 31, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was traveling behind the Honda and entered into the right exit lane to exit Route 146 at Admiral Street. As the motorcycle was passing the Honda to exit, Pimentel changed lanes moving to the right and struck the motorcycle causing it to lose control and exit the highway.

Maldonado was thrown from the motorcycle during the incident and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital a short time later.

The operator of the Honda was charged with Driving Under the Influence Death Resulting, BAC Unknown and Driving to Endanger Resulting in Death and was held overnight pending a morning arraignment at Sixth Division District Court.

CONTACT: Captain David Bassignani 401-764-5614

Rhode Island State Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Route 146

