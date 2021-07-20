Cognota Healthcare launches 'CognoHealth' platform in collaboration with RaphaCure
As the pandemic prompts customers to opt for contactless digital platforms, RaphaCure will leverage Cognota’s various solutions to serve the entire ecosystem with much more efficiency.”PUNE, INDIA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading healthcare IT services company Cognota Healthcare Pvt Ltd announced the launch of its integrated healthcare services platform 'CognoHealth' in collaboration with 'RaphaCure'. RaphaCure is a major online healthcare management company in India that provides a range of services including tele-medicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care and many more to individual patients and corporate firms.
— Jeya Kumar, MD & CEO of RaphaCure
'CognoHealth' is an integrated platform that combines various healthcare solution under one roof. Through leveraging this platform, an enterprise can get a real time view of doctors or hospitals, labs & ambulances, health insurance companies, diagnostics centres, pharmacies, wellness centres in one dashboard. Such access under one platform saves valuable time in critical situations. Cognota's collaboration with RaphaCure on launching the CognoHealth' is a futuristic step in the health care space.
Commenting on the collaboration, Jeya Kumar, MD & CEO of RaphaCure said, “Our partnership with Cognota gives RaphaCure the digital edge to drive innovation in patient care space. As the pandemic prompts customers to opt for contactless digital platforms, RaphaCure will leverage Cognota’s various solutions to serve the entire ecosystem with much more efficiency. We have aided more than 1,000 home isolation cases and nursed customers back to health with 5,000 hours of telemedicine in the last few months."
“Wellness has emerged as a key focus area in the healthcare space. With employers’ keen on taking care of employees’ mental and physical wellbeing amid this pandemic, RaphaCure is better placed to collaborate with corporate houses in this aspect by leveraging Cognota’s digital platforms,” Kumar said. Currently, RaphaCure has tie-ups with more than 30 corporate houses as a health and wellness provider.
Within a short span of this partnership, RaphaCure has already achieved some important milestones leveraging Cognota’s digital platforms. The online healthcare service provider has successfully vaccinated 10,000 plus people with COVID-19 jabs using Cognota’s platform. The company has achieved its single largest vaccination drive of inoculating 1,030 people for KASSIA-BOSCH in a span of six hours. As the technology partner, Cognota’s Tele-Consultation solution is also being used by RaphaCure for seamless patient engagement.
Commenting on this strategic collaboration, Mr Sanjeev Dahiwadkar, CEO & MD of Cognota Healthcare Technologies said, “We are excited to partner with India’s one of India’s leading online healthcare services provider RaphaCure in their digital transformation journey. The COVID pandemic has enhanced the importance of digital interfaces in the healthcare ecosystem. With our pioneering IT platform 'CognoHealth', we strive to provide timely healthcare solutions to all stakeholders with much more privacy and security.”
According to global research firm Research and Markets, India’s eHealth market will throw open $16 billion worth of opportunities by FY25. ePharmacy, eConsulation and eDiagnostics are likely to be the major segments driving the growth in eHealth space.
About Cognota Healthcare Pvt Ltd:
Cognota Healthcare, headquartered in Mumbai, India provides secured cloud-based solutions in the healthcare IT space. It offers solutions like HIS, HMO, tele consulting, claims management, and other products for all stakeholders, resulting in both cost and process efficiency while improving security and connectivity. Cognota helps healthcare enterprises in their digital transformation journey through data analytics & decision augmenting dashboards. Efficient workload management and process innovation through connectivity (IoT), mobility and automation are two distinct features of the company’s offerings. With customer focus at heart, agility in execution, and being virtuous in dealings, Cognota has seen, rising adoption of its services among enterprises across India, Middle East & Africa.
About RaphaCure:
RaphaCure is a leading healthcare management company in India that provides a host of services including tele-medicine, diagnostic tests, COVID care and wellness solution to individual patients and corporate firms. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has tie-ups with more than 100 hospitals across India. It also counts more than 50 marquee corporate houses as its clients in the wellness services segment.
