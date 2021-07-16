Vampr Continues Innovation Streak Announcing Partnership with Yuser
NFT Social Currency Platform Now Available to All Vampr UsersNASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The social-professional music collaboration app Vampr has announced a new partnership with NFT (non-fungible token) social currency platform, Yuser. The Vampr community will now be able to seamlessly link to Yuser directly from the Vampr app via a unique landing page, where they can easily monetize their content with a built-in digital rewards currency called Gems. Through Yuser, creatives can set up an online wallet through OpenSea, the world’s first and largest NFT marketplace, further expanding their possibilities of earning a profit from their artistic endeavors. In the first 6 months of 2021 alone, NFTs have generated over 2.6 billion in sales, affirming it as a game changing technology for connecting creatives and artists with their audience.
“We are thrilled to be able to help the Vampr music community monetize their creative works as NFTs,” Thomas Cermak, CEO, CTO, and President of Yuser shares. “The first social NFT app, Yuser makes it easy for musicians to enter the DeFi space and take advantage of NFT technology.”
Josh Simons, co-founder and CEO of Vampr, says, “We are so excited to partner with Yuser and bring the power of NFT technology to our audience of independent and innovative artists. Providing new distribution and monetization opportunities for our members is what we are all about.”
Off the heels of their partnership announcement with remote collaboration app BeatConnect, Vampr continues to develop brand relationships for their users, elevating the experience of the app. BeatConnect allows musicians and creators to seamlessly collaborate in real time, remotely, regardless of system or setup, fostering more co-writes and productions irrespective of location.
In addition to these two new partnerships, Vampr has recently rolled out a wide array of features on the back of their second round of equity crowdfunding. The latest feature, Vamps, allows users to share images, audio, and video updates with their followers and the world. The social networking platform is imminently set to roll out live-streaming tools adding further opportunities for musicians and creatives to connect, collaborate and share their music with the world.
About Vampr
Launched in 2016, Vampr is a location-based social and professional mobile platform that facilitates music discovery, networking, and communication between musicians, music industry professionals, and music fans. Founded by Australia’s The Music Network’s 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/guitarist and tech entrepreneur, Baz Palmer, the award-winning app is home to nearly one million users and is active in every country. Vampr has helped fledgling musicians broker over six million connections worldwide.
With the launch of Vampr Publishing and Vampr Pro last year, the company now represents over 35,000 songs for sync opportunities and provides artists with all their essential services, normally fragmented across multiple platforms. Vampr has been recognized with over 10 awards from various industry leaders including being named in Apple’s Best of Year and winning the SF MusicTech Summit. The company was recently nominated for a Music Week 2021 Award for Music Consumer Innovation alongside TikTok, Spotify and Amazon Music.
