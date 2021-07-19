AVO TV launches Free TV app in Nigeria

AVO TV Free Live & On Demand TV

Free TV app AVO TV has today announced its launch in Nigeria. AVO TV aims to change the TV landscape by offering premium TV and VOD content completely free.

NIGERIA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVO TV, the new free TV streaming app, has today announced its launch into the Nigerian market. The revolutionary app aims to change the TV landscape for the better by offering premium live TV channels and VOD content completely free to the viewer. The company will monetize through advertising only, a business model which has already gained huge traction in the US and Europe - disrupting the typically dominant Pay TV operators in those regions.

Commenting on the launch, Awaes Jaswal, AVO TV CEO, said; “We are delighted to announce AVO TV will be entering Nigeria as our first major market in Africa. Our aim for AVO TV is to make premium content available to everyone, not just those who can afford expensive Pay-TV subscriptions. As data and internet costs reduce over the coming years, we hope that AVO TV will be the main source of TV for all Nigerians”.

The app enables viewers to stream and watch AVO TV content anytime and anywhere on all their favourite devices. The free app is available to download in all app stores, including Android, IOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Web (www.watch.avo.tv). Once downloaded viewers can immediately start watching over 100 live TV channels for free. Viewers can also sign up to gain access to watch thousands of hours of free VOD content with just a username and password.

AVO TV boasts a selection of Entertainment, Movies, Sports, News, Music and much more, already offering over 100 TV channels and thousands of hours of VOD content. However, according to Mr Jaswal, the company plans to increase this significantly in the coming months: “We are delighted with the progress made in towards our content strategy and have some fantastic content partners already onboard. But we won’t rest on our laurels and have a number of new and exciting content deals to announce over the coming months. Our aim is to add new content on a regular basis”.

AVO TV showcases top Nollywood Movies and TV shows, as well as major international TV channels such as Al Jazeera, Bloomberg, Silverbird, SportsGrid, France 24, AIT, WAP TV, Talent Sports and Dove TV. There is also good news for the diaspora, as the app is not just limited to Nigeria “The majority of our rights are global, which means Nigerians living abroad can also experience the best of TV from back home for free” explained Mr Jaswal.