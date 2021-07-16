AVAILABLE TICKETS SOLD OUT IN FIRST 15 MINUTES OF BEING ONSALE FOR ‘TRILLERVERZ’ DEBUT EVENT AT MSG ON AUGUST 3
More Tickets Being Added For Sale Now Due To Overwhelming DemandNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets sold at a record pace for the debut of ‘TrillerVerz’ set for Tuesday, August 3 in the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden presented by Triller Fight Club. The debut event features an unprecedented evening of world class professional boxing headlined by a highly anticipated heavyweight clash between top-five world ranked Michael Hunter and hard-hitting challenger Mike Wilson. Following the professional boxing, the first-ever live Verzuz Rap Battle will take place between legendary artists DIPSET and THE LOX. The tickets went ONSALE at 12:00 p.m. EST and by 12:15 p.m. EST all ONSALE inventory had been sold. In response to demand a limited amount of additional seating and tickets have been added.
Fan are encouraged to purchase tickets today for this soon to be sold-out event. Remaining tickets can be purchased at MSG.com. The event is one of the fastest selling, highest grossing in the history of the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden since the venue was opened in 1968.
Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. ET with the first bell at 5:30 p.m. ET. Entrance to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden is at Seventh Avenue between 31st and 33rd Street. VIP packages are also available to the event through MSG.com.
Media Contact/Credentials
Bernie Bahrmasel
Double B Sports
Email: BernieBahrmasel@yahoo.com
Phone: +1 773 592-2986
Bernie Bahrmasel
Double B Sports
+1 7735922986
email us here