Pat Hinton Walker of Coaching Stepping Stones to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pat Hinton Walker is the founder of Coaching Stepping Stones, where she specializes in career and life transition as well as executive leadership development.

“I help people take their next step,” says Walker. Walker helps her clients find their “why” by exploring their strengths, gifts, talents and passion by assisting them in achieving alignment with our head, heart and gut brains.

“Too often we don't have a clear purpose and vision,” says Walker. “We know we want something, but just don't know how to start. Every part of our life has meaning in our choices, but we must first give ourselves permission to get in touch with our ‘heart brain’ to explore passion and purpose related to our future. Once my clients can become crystal clear about what they want to take forward, we can leverage our knowledge (from head brain), expertise, and courage (from the gut brain) to eliminate the barriers and make it happen.”

Whether it’s the next step in their career or the first step toward life after work, the question is: how might you want to live differently? “I don't use the term retirement in my work. I use the word preferment because so many people today don't want to do nothing,” says Walker. “So, what would be that next step toward preferment, whether you want to leave the traditional business rat race or start something new?”

Walker has a background in healthcare as a nurse. She served as a leader in the nursing profession and education as a Dean and a Vice President at different universities. Today her coaching, teaching and consultations are much more focused on professional and personal growth and change, integrating health and wellness.

“Helping clients get smart about the role of health and wellness, whether personally, professionally, or organizationally, can ultimately help drive change,” says Walker. “I'm most proud of making a difference in people's lives and assisting them to know themselves better in order to make better decisions for themselves.”

For more information, visit www.coachingsteppingstones.com