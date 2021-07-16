Williston Barracks // VCOR (x2) and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 21A102652

TROOPER: Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 at approximately 2016 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 2 and Miller Street, Richmond

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x2) and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Christopher O’Neil

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/15/2021 at approximately 2058 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a possible intoxicated operator that was slumped over the steering wheel in the town of Bolton. Troopers and officers from Williston PD observed the vehicle traveling north on VT RT 2 in the town of Richmond. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop to check the welfare of the operator. The operator was identified as Christopher O’Neil (33) of Jericho. Through the course of investigation, it was determined that O’Neil was not impaired, however he had violated conditions of release (x2) and was operating with a criminally suspended license. O’Neil was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston for processing. O’Neil was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Criminal Court on 07/16/2021 at 1030 hours for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/16/2021 at 1030 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.