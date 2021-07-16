Williston Barracks // VCOR (x2) and Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A102652
TROOPER: Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 07/15/2021 at approximately 2016 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 2 and Miller Street, Richmond
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x2) and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Christopher O’Neil
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/15/2021 at approximately 2058 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a possible intoxicated operator that was slumped over the steering wheel in the town of Bolton. Troopers and officers from Williston PD observed the vehicle traveling north on VT RT 2 in the town of Richmond. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop to check the welfare of the operator. The operator was identified as Christopher O’Neil (33) of Jericho. Through the course of investigation, it was determined that O’Neil was not impaired, however he had violated conditions of release (x2) and was operating with a criminally suspended license. O’Neil was subsequently arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston for processing. O’Neil was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Criminal Court on 07/16/2021 at 1030 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/16/2021 at 1030 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.