NobelBiz Releases New E-book On-Premise vs. Cloud Contact Center Solution: Benefits and Challenges

According to 43% of all business IT leaders, the biggest advantage of adopting cloud solutions is increased platform and service flexibility. ” — The NobelBiz Guide

NobelBiz just released its second e-book on the subject of On-premise vs. Cloud Contact. How to choose the right technology for your organization?Deciding between on-premise and cloud technology is a difficult procedure that involves many variables. First of all, it is important to correctly assess business needs to tip the scale toward one solution or another. Once agreed, a reputable technology provider has to be chosen, which can be difficult because there are numerous suppliers who offer different degrees of services.'Cloud Computing is increasingly being described as the new paradigm of modern IT. In this guide, our objective is to understand the mechanisms that drive the decision to implement a Cloud Computing solution in organizations. This e-Book adopts a qualitative methodology, based on a simple comparison between on-premise infrastructure and cloud technology.'In that regard, we go in-depth into the advantages and downsides of each technology, the types of Cloud solutions, and everything you should know about the challenges of cloud migration.While they are different at their core, there are many similarities between On-premise and cloud technology. Making the decision of suitability for your business is indeed a tricky one. Before making a choice, in this e-book you will learn about:• The benefits and drawbacks of On-premise and Cloud,• Types of Cloud solutions,• Migration approaches,• And 5 things you should consider before migrating.• Cloud technology is the future• Cloud migration approachesNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients' services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.

