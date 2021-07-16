Mudra Announces the Launch of a Third-Generation Token Mint Platform
The no-code platform gives users the opportunity to launch cryptocurrency projects without the hassle of learning how to codeBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mudra, the well-known Binance Smart Chain (BSC) asset manager, has launched a new BEP20 Token Generator, a no-code platform that allows users to create BEP20 tokens instantly.
Mudra Token Creator is the world’s first third-generation BEP-20 token generator. The key difference is that, unlike current second-generation platforms with fixed templates, it allows token creators to pick and choose the best mechanics that fit their use case. The token creator offers all the advanced financial mechanics.
The benefits of using Mudra Token Creator to create a BEP-20 token are unmatched, according to a Mudra spokesperson. “It is the world's first modular platform, allowing users to combine the best financial mechanics and controls into a single token. Anti-whale limits, static rewards, deflationary token burn, automatic liquidity generation, and hyper-deflationary buyback; all the latest tokenomics controls are available on Mudra.”
“Token creators no longer need to get frustrated with many pre-canned templates that are clones of other tokens but don’t serve their purpose,” says the spokesperson. "Mudra allows developers to choose which mechanics they want to include in their tokens based on the needs of their project. Token creators can now create a token that is similar to SafeMoon or EverRise. They can even combine the best features of both tokens to create their own unique token. All of this is available through our services at an unbeatably low cost. Mudra Token Creator also provides complimentary services like funding the PancakeSwap liquidity pool.”
Mudra's Background:
Mudra has introduced several innovative products for BSC investors and developers. Mudra Token Research is the first comprehensive BSC token scan tool. Mudra Research helps investors avoid cryptocurrency "rugpulls" and "honeypots" by using smart contract code and blockchain data analysis. Mudra Liquidity Locker is the most cost-effective and feature-rich platform for locking BSC token liquidity.
For more information, visit mudra.website.
Sagganitra J
Mudra Manager
sagganitra@googlemail.com