Boost Oxygen Makes Major Appearance at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game
Professional athletes trust and implement Boost Oxygen to support 'Performance, Recovery and Results'
Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand worldwide and implemented by athletes of all ages; youth to professional.
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks utilized Boost Oxygen on-the-mound during the nationally televised game prior to earning the save
Boost Oxygen did not sponsor nor compensate for this placement and usage. Boost continues to be organically adopted by professional athletes for its efficacy, portable convenience, ease of use, and high quality.
“When elite players in any professional sport trust a product enough to implement it during training and especially during competition, it’s an immeasurable amount of product validation”, says Rob Neuner, Boost Oxygen CEO and Founder, “we are in-use by championship level teams, including the current and back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. When you consider that NHL, NFL, MLB teams and NCAA programs, including the University of Alabama, trust and implement our product, it’s incredibly rewarding.”
This appearance during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game continues to support that elite athletes who are competing at the highest level, including for championships, choose to implement our sports oxygen (we proudly fill here in the USA). Boost Oxygen has been implemented by teams playing in the Super Bowl, multiple times in the Stanley Cup Final, in several NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, as well as for the NCAA’s Frozen Four Hockey Championships – in addition to regular season use and support of performance and recovery during off-season training.
Boost Oxygen is easily recognized due to appearances on national television, including the TODAY Show when Simon Cowell shared the reasons why he has Boost with a product demonstration (another unpaid placement), The Voice, The Profit, Good Morning America, and American Idol - with a penultimate opportunity to present the product on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ in October, 2019. This appearance resulted in a $1 million investment engagement with Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary.
Founded in 2007, the innovation by Boost for making purified supplemental oxygen available to all athletes, in the retail space, is the lightweight and portable containers with an easy-to-use and patented mask design. 95% pure oxygen, commonly referred to as ‘Aviators Breathing Oxygen’ is 100% safe and natural for use by all ages. This non-prescription form allows it to be made available in the retail setting.
Boost Oxygen is currently available in trusted sporting goods retailers nationwide, including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dunham’s Sports, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Christy Sports, Sun & Ski Sports and SCHEELS as well as thousands of other retailer locations across the country – including those of Walgreen’s and CVS Pharmacy.
Visit the Boost Oxygen website for additional information about how purified supplemental oxygen supports athletic performance and recovery: BoostOxygen.com/Performance.
About Boost Oxygen:
Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen with a patented mask and trigger design; launched in 2007. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a Made in the USA product, available at trusted and recognized retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: www.BoostOxygen.com and follow Boost on social media: Facebook: @BoostOxygenUSA, Twitter: @BoostO2, Instagram @boostoxygen, Pinterest: @BoostOxygenUSA and the YouTube Channel: Boost Oxygen.
