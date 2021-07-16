TraQline Hybrid POS™ Delivers Major Appliance Shares at its 1-year mark
TraQline delivers industry-leading Innovation: Year over Year SKU level data on top selling Appliance models
TraQline HPOS™ helps our clients make sense of technologies like receipts, website data, and shopper behavior metrics to deliver the next generation of TraQline’s product offering.”LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline this week is celebrating completing its first year of its groundbreaking TraQline Hybrid POS™ (HPOS) product. TraQline HPOS™ tracks all Appliance SKUs across 8 categories at the nation’s top retailers. Subscribers to TraQline’s proprietary product now have a full year of data available – enabling in-depth analysis of top-selling major appliance SKUs. While initially only available in beta to select TraQline partners, HPOS™ is now available to all appliance manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers.
TraQline HPOS™ is the result of extensive collaboration between the company’s vast client base and TraQline data scientists, market analysts, and economists. TraQline’s team analyzes and collects millions of transactions from various sources and validates the data by leveraging relationships with retailers and manufacturers. The use of statistical modeling and machine learning helps to process data and provide in-depth details such as store, model, brand, features, price, etc.
TraQline Hybrid POS™ encompasses 8 major appliance categories within laundry, cooking, refrigeration, and dishwashing. Within HPOS, subscribers can report on the following metrics:
• Top selling SKUs for top major retailers
• Daily weekday prices for nearly every SKU sold at these retailers
• Brand share and SKU share
• Select planogram layouts at each retailer in the HPOS system
• Changes in each of the above over time
Additionally, subscribers have access to TraQline’s comprehensive competitive product library and store planograms, giving clients to previously unavailable strategic and tactical insights to help compare and optimize product assortment, placement, and pricing.
Eric Voyer, Vice President at TraQline sums up the offering with the following statement: “TraQline HPOS™ helps our clients make sense of technologies like receipts, website data, and shopper behavior metrics to deliver the next generation of TraQline’s product offering. Our data scientists’ exhaustive efforts have shown that with the right technology, data, and people, building statistical models like TraQline HPOS™ can provide exceptional insight into consumer behavior.”
June Results: French Door Refrigerators – top 5 dominated by Samsung & LG
Looking back at the June data published this week for top selling French door refrigerator models reveals Samsung and LG’s ability to capture the top spots across the major retailers.
For example, the top two spots in French door are owned by Samsung’s RF28T5001SR and RF28R7201SR – two 28 cubic foot models which combine for over 8% share at the big three retailers. LG captured spots three, four, and five with a single 22 cubic foot model and two 26 cubic foot models LFDS22520S, LFXS26596S, LFXS26973S – also accounting for just over 8% share at the big three.
Additional insights, including the top twenty SKUs for each of the eight categories may be requested by emailing TraQline at ericv@traqline.com
About the TraQline Hybrid POS™ System:
This unique and proprietary methodology provides monthly updates on SKU model and brand share for Major Appliances within 3 major retailers (The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Best Buy). For press inquiries or more information, please contact Eric Voyer at ericv@traqline.com
