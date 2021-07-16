HyperProspect Launches Automated Sales Process for Businesses

Hyper Prospect Neeraj Negi

It is essential to be at the forefront of the latest technology. This is the only way a business can compete in the highly competitive world of B2B Outreach.

The B2B lead generation agency has found a way to automate the entire process, ensuring their clients’ sales teams can solely focus on closing deals.” — Neeraj Negi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --



HyperProspect, an Indian lead generation firm has recently launched an automated sales process to help businesses generate leads through a completely automated process. The company aims to help businesses automate the entire sales process by providing a proven and automated framework over the phone, email, and social media.

HyperProspect was founded in 2020 by Neeraj Negi and has offices in India, Estonia, and the Netherlands.

Neeraj Negi is a young entrepreneur who has been working for the last 6 years in the field of digital marketing and lead generation and is seen on Product Hunt, Indie Hacker, Ycombinator, Hacker News, etc. He is the founder of HyperProspect and has been working hard to make the company successful and well-known in the world of growth hacking and lead generation.

The company’s spokesperson, Neeraj Negi commented on the new product, “Businesses are still running on old-school strategies and tactics for lead generation. These strategies are not only time-consuming but also expensive. A lot of expenses go into the hiring of sales representatives, but still, businesses are unable to get the required results. When it comes to lead generation, it is really difficult to predict the results, but we are here to solve the problem.

Our automated sales process helps businesses generate leads from their target audience through digital mediums. We have helped a lot of businesses in generating leads through our automation process and have never failed.”

They have been working on Linkedin, In order to bring lots of opportunities for their clients. The company’s spokesperson commented, “We have been working on Linkedin for a long time to help all businesses leverage the platform to get leads and increase their sales. Linkedin is the best platform for businesses to get high-quality leads. Through this platform, a business can reach out to a lot of people and generate high-quality leads.”

HyperProspect has developed a lead generation process that helps businesses generate leads through a completely automated process. The process starts with the creation of an account on the company’s website. The company then runs a prospect search for the client and sends out a unique message to a preselected set of prospects. The leads generated from this process are then converted into actual sales opportunities and then sent to the client’s sales team.

HyperProspect has helped a lot of companies in generating leads and increasing their sales. The company is constantly working on finding new ways to help businesses get leads and increase their sales.

Some of HyperProspect’s customers are CanopyManagment, RetailDataPartners, OwlDQ, 7Devs, Third Culture Coffee, etc.

HyperProspect generates more than $60k in sales annually, and they have a team of 5 people. The company has recently got multiple offers for funding from the Netherlands’ largest venture capital firms.

The spokesperson concluded by saying, “Our automated sales process uses the latest technology and techniques to deliver the best possible outcome. We have been in the lead generation industry for the past 6 years and have helped a lot of businesses generate leads and increase their sales. We are here to help all businesses scale their business by leveraging our automated sales process.”

For more information on HyperProspect’s automated sales process, visit their official website at www.hyperprospect.com.