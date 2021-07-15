Wisconsin Launches “Our Doctors” Multimedia Campaign

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today announced the launch of Our Doctors, a statewide multimedia campaign that brings together health care professionals across the state of Wisconsin, from different health systems and specialties, to share their confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines. This campaign encourages Wisconsinites who may be hesitant about vaccines to start a conversation with their own family doctor about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve trusted science and healthcare professionals to guide our state’s response, and now our state and our economy are bouncing back as we get more vaccine shots in arms,” said Gov. Evers. “Our doctors have played a critical role all along, and I’m grateful for their work making sure Wisconsinites know the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective so we can continue our economic recovery and put this pandemic behind us.”

“As health care professionals it is important that we create a safe and welcoming space to answer any questions our patients may have and help them work through any of their lingering concerns,” said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, Chief Medical Officer for Community Health. “We understand that there are valid reasons why some may still be hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but one thing you should never be hesitant about is having an open conversation with your doctor.”

Our Doctors is part of the larger You Stop the Spread campaign, which in recent weeks has primarily focused on COVID-19 vaccine education and the importance of becoming fully vaccinated. The Our Doctors campaign seeks to spark a conversation between Wisconsinites who may be hesitant to get vaccinated and their own family doctor. Our Doctors began rolling out in late June, and residents of Wisconsin will be able to see the messaging on television, radio, and billboards as well as in local newspapers. The campaign will also utilize social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“People have busy lives and sometimes what they need before deciding to get vaccinated is to have a conversation with their health care provider,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer for the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “As with any new vaccine or treatment, it is understandable that people have questions. But as health care professionals, we need to be patient and continue to work, and ask and answer questions, and we will continue to make progress.”

For help with finding or choosing a primary care provider, or locating a free or reduced cost medical clinic, visit the DHS Find a Health Care Facility or Care Provider page.

To find a vaccine location in your community visit Vaccines.gov, or call 211 or 877-947-2211. Select daycares are offering free childcare during your COVID-19 vaccine appointment and select CVS and Walgreen pharmacies are offering extended hours on Fridays. Learn about these resources at the DHS Find a Vaccine Appointment webpage.

Share why you chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine on social media. Help us spread the word by taking a picture of yourself (feel free to include friends) doing your part by getting vaccinated and post on your social media accounts using the hashtag #YouStoptheSpread. Be sure to include why you chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And don’t forget to tag DHS for a chance to be featured on one of our social media pages!