DLNR MEDIA ADVISORY: PROTECTED MARINE WILDLIFE INCIDENTS

Posted on Jul 15, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

Federal and state officials have been responding to several recent social media videos of people touching endangered Hawaiian monk seals. Representatives from NOAA Fisheries and the Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources will provide a media briefing about respecting marine wildlife.

What: News Conference

When: Friday, July 16, 2021  11 a.m.

Where: Kalanimoku State Office Building, 1157 Punchbowl, Honolulu (makai breezeway)

Who: 

  • Adam Kurtz, Marine Wildlife Management Coordinator, NOAA Fisheries
  • Chief Jason Redulla, DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE)
  • Brian Neilson, Administrator, DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources
  • Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, Chief Brand Officer, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

 

# # #

