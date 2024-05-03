DLNR News Release-A Third Mayor Signs Year of the Forest Bird Proclamation, May 2, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

May 2, 2024

A THIRD MAYOR SIGNS YEAR OF THE FOREST BIRDS PROCLAMATION

(WAILUKU, MAUI) – Maui Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. signed a proclamation to recognize 2024 as Ka Makahiki o Nā Manu Nahele, Year of The Forest Birds, on Wednesday. This action follows Governor Josh Green, M.D.’s proclamation in January and county proclamations on Hawaiʻi Island on Feb. 1, and on Kaua‘i on March 11.

Mayor Bissen spoke about the plight of Hawai‘i’s forest birds but acknowledged hope for the future in positive stewardship efforts by various entities and partners including the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership, Maui Bird Conservation Center, the Nature Conservancy, DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), and more.

The mayor also shared that the once intimate pilina (relationship) between communities and native manu has been diminished due to the birds’ disappearance from the landscape. He commended the work of dedicated groups to engage with and provide educational opportunities for the community toward rebuilding that connection, to safeguard Maui’s forest birds and their habitats into the future.

The good work and collaboration among organizations, projects, agencies, staff, and volunteers within the Maui community continues to grow. “Celebrating our manu is one small part of the collective efforts we all do on a daily basis,” said Rachel Kingsley of the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project. “A big mahalo to the mayor and everyone involved for their work and continued support of conservation on Maui.”

