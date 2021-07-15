DOT NEWS RELEASE: FINAL ROUND OF STIP VIRTUAL PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS SCHEDULED FOR HAWAII ISLAND AND KAUAI

Newsroom Posted on Jul 15, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be holding its second and final round of virtual public informational meetings to discuss and solicit comments on the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for federal fiscal years 2022 – 2025.

The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies State and County transportation projects, statewide, to be funded, in part, with Federal Highway and Transit funds. The STIP delineates the funding categories and the federal and local share required for each project. HDOT is responsible for the development of the STIP programs for the islands of Hawaii and Kauai, and the islands of Molokai and Lanai.

The virtual public informational meeting schedules for Hawaii Island and Kauai are:

Hawaii island meeting #1 – Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Kauai meeting – Monday, August 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Hawaii island meeting #2 – Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM

The link to attend each meeting and meeting materials will be posted on the STIP website (https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/STIP-Home/63ng-czz7/) prior to each meeting. You can also visit the STIP website to view the Hawaii Island and Kauai FFY 2022-2025 (+2) STIP program, project location maps, and survey results.

Comments can be submitted by Friday, August 13, 2021 using the contact information below.

Highway Planning Branch

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813

email: [email protected]

fax: (808) 587-1787

Follow the STIP on Twitter and Facebook at:

http://twitter.com/HISTIPnews

https://fb.me/HawaiiSTIP

To request language interpretation an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office (587-2160 or [email protected]) prior to the meeting date. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

###