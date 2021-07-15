A New Humanitarian Wave of Fashion is Hitting Social Media

Wear The Peace is bringing out the humanity in fashion through a unique blend of political- and brand-focused posts on social media.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wear The Peace is saying no to companies’ traditional avoidance of political language and is bringing out the humanity in fashion through a unique blend of political- and brand-focused posts on social media.

Mission-based clothing brand Wear The Peace is one of a few catalysts leading a new movement that involves the blending of activism and consumerism. As a fully e-commerce brand, their presence and marketing lives almost exclusively online through social media, their website, and their newsletter. On Wear The Peace’s Instagram, where they’ve gathered over 250,000 followers, it is not uncommon to see more political posts than promotional ones. In a recent campaign, Wear The Peace released a collection of sterling silver necklaces, rings, and bracelets. Every item purchased from this collection provides an entire week’s worth of meals for a refugee in Yemen or Syria through Pious Projects, with nearly 100 items sold so far.

Some other brands have elicited similar strategies in their marketing, most notably Chnge, a clothing brand well known for its trendy clothes as well as its contributions to charities and vocal political messaging. These brands meet the desire of Gen Z and Millenials to be vocal about their political opinions as well as a current day rejection of fast and unethical fashion. This development in the zeitgeist is a testimony to the growing popularity of social media activism where people are speaking up more than ever before, and brands like Wear The Peace are seizing that opportunity to bring more attention to pressing issues as well as to drive sales to increase the amount of revenue and clothing they’re able to donate to these issues.

It’s not uncommon for other companies – especially companies that are not inherently political – to avoid explicitly political messaging in their marketing for fear of ostracizing and turning away potential customers. But Wear The Peace is taking the opposite approach and gaining a uniquely engaged customer base as a result. "We want to change the ‘old ways’ of leaving politics out of the conversation, we want to be the voice for the voiceless and spread awareness to the atrocities that are happening every day around the world" says Mustafa Mabruk, one of two co-founders who started Wear The Peace during their time at Northeastern Illinois.

Nearly everything about Wear The Peace’s business strategy seems counterintuitive from a marketing perspective – promoting other organizations to donate to on their website, donating 100% of the profits from certain collections, taking strong and vocal stances on divided political issues – but the response they’re getting from customers is proving that the days of separating politics from life are coming to an end. They refer to their products as “walking activism” for the customers who sport their clothing displaying messages of peace and humanity.

“That's why our brand is different, we consistently remind and educate people of what's going on all around the world, whether it be the famines, water droughts, oppression, war, or child labor that produces our phone's batteries. We want people to care and start the conversation on how we're collectively going to fix this.” - Murad Nofal, Cofounder