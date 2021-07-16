Registry Partners Launches Paid Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR) Internship Program
Registry Partners has launched a paid Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR) Internship Program to meet the needs of newly certified CTRs and to fill the industry's talent pipeline.
Internship, launched this year, prepares new CTRs in the cancer registry profession for gainful employment
Registry Partners took the time to train me and provided me with detailed information that truly exceeded my expectations. I never once felt alone, and it has been an amazing experience.”BURLINGTON, NC, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout the pandemic, new Certified Tumor Registrars (CTRs) found it difficult to obtain the experience they needed for future roles in the highly specialized field of cancer registry. However, Registry Partners, a national provider of data abstraction, registry management and consulting services, has developed an innovative virtual program to meet the needs of new CTRs while helping to fill the industry’s talent pipeline.
“Registry Partners was founded 19 years ago with the vision of reducing the cost of registry operations through remote support, providing hospitals with access to experts outside of the typical geographic barriers,” said Donna Reynolds, president and CEO of Registry Partners. “Our CTR Internship Program was developed over time, as we listened to our clients and examined industry trends. We knew where the gaps in the industry were, and we took action to fill them.”
Launched in January 2021, the Internship Program provides accepted interns with a full-time paid position including benefits, a curriculum-based training program designed by highly experienced Quality Consultants, virtual mentoring, increased proficiency in case abstraction, experience in standard-setter updates and the opportunity to perfect text documentation skills.
“As a new CTR, working with Registry Partners has provided me with in-depth knowledge that I am truly grateful for,” shared Zakkiyah Yankene, a 2021 intern. “Registry Partners took the time to train me, site by site, and provided me with detailed information that truly exceeded my expectations. Throughout the process, I never once felt alone, and it has been an amazing experience.”
In addition to training certified CTRs, Registry Partners is also known for its industry-leading Mentoring Program available to its clients and their staff. This program offers non-credentialed client registrars customized 1:1 virtual mentoring, 24/7 access to educational-based curriculum and preparation for the CTR exam.
“What we’re doing with the Internship and Mentoring Programs is meeting the demand for an innovative and dynamic approach to education and training in an ever-changing, fast-paced industry,” continued Reynolds. “We understand the constraints on hospitals, health systems and medical professionals to commit time and resources to train and educate someone entering the field. We serve as an extension of these healthcare organizations’ teams with the goal of providing the highest quality education and support possible.”
Newly certified CTRs interested in applying for the next program intake can fill out an inquiry form at www.registrypartners.com/careers/internship-program. Healthcare organizations looking for more information on Registry Partners’ Mentoring Program should contact Erica Sabatini at 540.460.5520 or at ericasabatini@registrypartners.com.
ABOUT REGISTRY PARTNERS
Registry Partners is a national provider of data abstraction, registry management, and registry consulting services, currently serving clients in 33 states. The North Carolina corporation was founded in 2002 with a vision of reducing the cost of registry operations through remote registry support, providing hospital access to registry expertise outside of geographic barriers, and defining a delivery model to support the highest quality data collection in the industry.
To learn more about Registry Partners, visit www.registrypartners.com or call 336.226.3359.
