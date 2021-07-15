Impact and the Management Researcher by Usha Haley

New Book on Scholarly Impact in the Social Sciences

USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About a third of all research occurs in the social sciences. Yet, does this research matter to society? How do we judge research quality in the social sciences generally and in business schools specifically ? Are the measures accurate and consistent? What opportunity costs accrue to societies from universities choosing some commonly used metrics to the exclusion of others? Universities, governments, faculty-evaluation committees, grant-bestowing institutions, scholars, and accreditation organizations have increasingly insisted on identifying and placing value on research impact. Valuation of research and scholarly output predicts innovation, affects careers, and guides resource allocations worldwide.

"Impact and the Management Researcher" joins the burgeoning conversation in management and the social sciences with theoretical and applied discussions of the concepts, measurements, costs and benefits that accrue to pursuing scholarly impact. The author, Usha Haley, draws on a pioneering study by the Academy of Management that asked its global membership of 20,000 how they assessed scholarly impact, including rankings and impact factors, and how institutions supported this pursuit. Through qualitative and quantitative cross-country analysis by professorial rank, geographical region and support for various metrics, as well as exploration of parallel discussions in the social and hard sciences, the author argues for an urgent re-examination of the visible and invisible hands of research evaluation that shape lives and global societies.

"impact and the Management Researcher" presents original data on the external impacts of management research on policy, through the media, and in interest displayed by constituencies, which will make the book of interest to researchers, grant-bestowing organizations, academics, students and governments that evaluate research quality. Recommendations from leading management scholars and from the data follow for more valid, more reliable and less cynical metrics of research impact.

Reviews:

"Impact and the Management Researcher is an outstanding contribution to the debate among management academics about ‘what is real impact of their work, and how do we measure it’. The author, a very distinguished scholar, is leading the charge internationally to get business schools, government and funders to understand the importance of management research in terms of changing practice and policies rather than journal rankings of impact. This book is a must read by all Deans of business schools, university Presidents and funders of management research." Sir Cary L. Cooper, CBE, 50th Anniversary Professor of Organizational Psychology & Health, ALLIANCE Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, UK.

"This book is a remarkable piece of scholarship. Written by a leader in the field, Usha Haley presents both original research and a concise survey of the key issues in achieving (or failing to achieve) impact in management research. Usha Haley is both a distinguished researcher and has influenced policy around the world and the skills required for this rare combination are in evidence in this book. It is critical but also offers a way forward that is practical for scholars; it is international, drawing examples from many areas of the world, and yet provides a perspective that rings true when addressing issues at a local level; and, it combines insight into both qualitative and quantitative approaches with equal balance. This is a very significant book for all of us who aspire to excellence and relevance in management research." Nic Beech, Vice-Chancellor, Middlesex University, UK and President of the British Academy of Management.

"Since its establishment as an academic discipline, scholars in Management have been wracked by a core dilemma: How to gain legitimacy as a theory-grounded science while still staying relevant and having a practical impact? This book, and the ground-breaking research on which its based, tackles this dilemma head on. Beyond being required reading for Deans and T&P Committee members, the findings presented in this book deserve careful study by all those involved in and concerned with the future of management generally, and management education and research in particular." Peter A. Bamberger, Domberger Chair in Organization & Management, Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management, Israel and Research Director, Cornell University’s Smithers Institute, USA.

Contact: Usha Haley, tel: 1-316-978-5500; email: usha.haley@wichita.edu

