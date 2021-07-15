MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION DELAYS A PORTION OF STORM COST RECOVERY IN CMP RATES DUE TO INCREASE IN TRANSMISSION RATES

July 14, 2021

Increases Driven by Transmission Rate Changes Approved by FERC and Costs from Five Major Storms in 2020

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) today approved a distribution rate increase for customers of Central Maine Power Company (CMP). The distribution rate increase primarily reflects recovery of a portion of the costs related to the five major storms and 16 small storms that occurred in 2020. The balance of storm costs will be recovered in future years.

At the same time, transmission rates for CMP customers are set to increase on August 1. Transmission rates are determined by rates set by formula and approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). A major driver of CMP's transmission rates is Maines share of regional system costs that are allocated to all New England states.

For residential customers, this transmission rate increase accounts for a 9% increase in the total bill and the distribution rate increase and other changes account for the remaining 2.5% increase in the total bill. For a typical residential customer, the combined impact on the total monthly bill will be an increase of about 11.5% or $9.90, effective August 1, 2021.

"Eighty percent of this increase is driven by federally regulated transmission costs and unfortunately, they are determined by formulas that do not consider the impact to Maine consumers. The Commission carefully weighed the impacts of this increase and decided it made sense to defer a significant amount of storm costs to help mitigate the overall price impact for CMP customers," said Chairman Philip L. Bartlett II. In light of the extremely large transmission rate increase, which we cannot control, we were faced with no good options. Our decision strives to balance the immediate cost concerns with the longer-term price impacts that come with pushing expenses too far into the future.

Small commercial customers taking standard offer service will see an average increase of about 11% in their total bill, meaning a small-sized business using 900 kWh a month will see a total bill increase of approximately $14.50 per month. All public documents related to the case are available on the Commission website. Please reference Case #2021-00036.

Background On March 31, 2021, CMP submitted its annual compliance filing in accordance with the Commissions decision in Public Utilities Commission, Investigation into Rates and Revenue Requirements of Central Maine Power Company, Docket No. 2018-00194, Order (Feb. 19, 2020) and prior cases.

About the Commission The Maine Public Utilities Commission regulates electric, telephone, water and gas utilities to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility service at rates that are just and reasonable for all ratepayers. Commission programs include Maine Enhanced 911 Service, gas safety and Dig Safe. Philip L. Bartlett, II serves as Chairman, Randall Davis and Patrick Scully serve as Commissioners.

