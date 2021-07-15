Suspect Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1500 Block of Independence Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the 1500 block of Independence Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/3OVluWj5xzU

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.