Arrests Made in Robbery Offenses in the District

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 12:41 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property from one victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 21-094-615

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 12:41 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property from one victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 21-094-615

Robbery (Force and Violence): On Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 12:41 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property from one victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 21-094-615