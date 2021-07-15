Dallas International Film Festival and Torfoot Films Announce “Script to Screen” Competition
Dallas International Film Festival, Torfoot Films and Event Horizon Films launch short film script competition with guaranteed production and premiere at DIFFDALLAS, TEXAS, US, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF), Torfoot Films and platform-partner Event Horizon Films have joined forces to give one talented screenwriter the opportunity to see their short film script come to life on the big screen.
The winning short script of the “Script to Screen” competition will be directed, developed and produced by award-winning director Johnathan Brownlee at Torfoot Films. Additional producing partners include, Event Horizon Films, IdeaMan Studios and legal partners, Litwin Law Group, PLLC, and The Law Office of LaToya L. Blakely.
“We had the opportunity to develop, produce and theatrically release the feature film, ‘Three Days in August,’ in a similar way a few years ago and I thought it would be exciting to do this again with a short film,” said Johnathan Brownlee, founder of Torfoot Films. “Most screenplays never get produced, let alone get a World Premiere at a major film festival like DIFF. I’m looking forward to directing the winning script.”
Event Horizon Films is managing the script competition which, like its other competitions, are judged by readers from the industry’s top talent agencies and management companies, giving screenwriters the added value of high-profile industry experts reviewing and critiquing their work.
Script submissions must be 10 pages or under and set in a single location. DIFF and Event Horizon Films are accepting screenplay entries HERE, now through midnight on Aug. 27, 2021.
For more information on the Dallas International Film Festival, visit dallasfilm.org or contact info@dallasfilm.org. Information can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Details on the screenplay competition are available at eventhorizonfilms.com
# # #
About Dallas Film
Dallas Film (www.dallasfilm.org), established as Dallas Film Society in 2006, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to make the art of film accessible to everyone through year-round screenings, education and training, and now the largest film festival in Texas. Your support makes it possible for aspiring filmmakers to learn, to make movies, to screen their films for an audience and to thrive while making Texas a preferred destination for showcasing talented filmmakers from around the world.
About Torfoot Films
Torfoot Films is an award-winning film, television and digital content production company founded in 2010 with offices in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas. Veteran filmmaker Johnathan Brownlee serves as President and CEO. Brownlee is Canadian/American director, producer, writer and actor, known for THREE DAYS IN AUGUST, THE STANDOFF AT SPARROW CREEK, DECODING ANNIE PARKER and JOHNATHAN BROWNLEE’S ATHOME. A highly respected producer who has worked with Academy Award, Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning talent. Torfoot’s work has been viewed in more than 100 countries in multiple languages and was honored in 2021 with 14 Telly Awards. Torfoot has a variety of content in development, including the feature films; MONTSERRAT, EYES OF JEFFERSON, BREW MASTER, GOOD ENOUGH and Hallmark Channel's AN ISLAND LIGHT. For information, visit torfoot.com.
About Event Horizon Films
Event Horizon Films is an online network of experienced film professionals established to help screenwriters improve stories, increase exposure and understand the business of Hollywood. From screenplay competitions to analysis services to professional consultations, Event Horizon Films is committed to encouraging writers to keep writing. For more information, visit eventhorizonfilms.com.
Media Contact:
Torfoot Films
Beth Wilbins
214-729-5718
beth@wilbinsgroup.com
Event Horizon Films
Zack Frizzell
zack@eventhorizonfilms.com
Beth Wilbins
Torfoot Films
+1 214-729-5718
beth@wilbinsgroup.com