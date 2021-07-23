National Foundation enters MOU with Travel Industry Giant
the world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly online travel agency, and Verge, the high-performance and high-security blockchain platform,
Fueled by Verge Foundation, spreading awareness of blockchain technology and Verge Currency, through athletes, signs MOU with a travel booking Giant Travala.com
Fueled by Verge is projecting the mass scale adoption of cryptocurrency by signing professional athletes with a core belief in blockchain. The athletes' need to travel feels like a natural coupling”CANADA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fueled by Verge, a Foundation, that commits to digital currency adoption by educating and spreading awareness of blockchain technology and Verge Currency, through community athletes, has entered a MOU with a leading blockchain-based travel booking Giant, Travala.com
— Shane Sibley, Head of Business Development
Purpose:
The Parties agree to collaborate (the “Collaboration”) for at least the following reasons:
The Collaboration is intended to bring a large offering of travel options to the Fueled by Verge Athletes, Partners, athletes websites, and Affiliates.
Travala.com is a leading blockchain-based travel booking platform that provides over 3 million (3,000,000) travel options to Crypto Currency users.
The Travala.com platform is backed by Crypto Currency Giant, Binance, and is the leading crypto travel booking platform in the World.
Travala.com has signed an Enhanced Partnership with Expedia Partner Solutions
Via the Collaboration, users will be assured that their travel needs are able to be paid in Verge Currency ($XVG), using the Travala.com Booking Platform. Users will also be able to Earn rewards easily and quickly with Travala.com innovative tokenised incentive programs including Smart discounts, Invite, Loyalty and Givebacks.
The MOU is designed to act as an understanding between Fueled by Verge and Travala, prior to drawing up a Partnership Agreement between the 2 sides.
Shane Sibley,Head of Business Development,Travala:com "Fueled by Verge is projecting the mass scale adoption of cryptocurrency by signing professional athletes that have a core belief in blockchain technology. The athletes' need to travel feels like a natural coupling of both company initiatives and we're excited to welcome the XVG community to use their currency to access our widespread travel products at Travala.com."
Derek Robertson, Co-Founder, Fueled by Verge "The Potential of Partnering with Travala.com is exactly what our vision is with #JoinTheMovement. This will give our Fueled By Verge athletes and Fueled by Verge award winners another real use case to spend their Verge Currency $XVG, straight from their Verge wallet, to book flights and accommodations when attending races or events that are miles away from home"
About Travala.com
Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties, 400,000+ activities in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 leading cryptocurrencies along with traditional payment methods. AVA, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, bolsters Travala.com’s value proposition. The AVA token can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, and obtaining discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.
For more information about Travala.com, visit: www.travala.com.
For more information about AVA, visit: www.travala.com/ava
Fueled by Verge (FBV)
Fueled by Verge was started by Danny Robertson, Derek Robertson, and Mark Wittenberg, in 2018. At 9 years old, Danny wanted to bring the awareness and usability to his peers in the motocross world. It has since become a worldwide movement, and foundation, to support athletes and bring awareness to their respective talents. At the same time, utilizing the Verge Currency blockchain and Currency community to further the awareness.Our mission is to build awareness of Verge Currency, as we harness the power of Bitcoin in a way that combines the speed of digital payments, but with the privacy of paying in cash.
For more information about Fueled by Verge, visit https://vergecurrency.com/fueled-by-verge/
