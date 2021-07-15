NobelBiz’s Webinar Series launches Advanced Omnichannel Credit Card Processing for Contact Centers

Mick Dinnen and Jake Bush talk about Advanced Omnichannel Credit Card Processing for Contact Centers: Fears, Solutions and Opportunities

In our contact center we went from 95% phone interactions to now about 45 – 50% phone. The rest is spread out between social media, SMS, chat and various other channels to connect with people.” — Jake Bush

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz just released its tenth webinar, featuring a credit card payment expert (Mick Dinnen) and a contact center owner (Jake Bush) to talk about the ins and outs of what it means to process payments and credit card information as a contact center.Michael Dinnen, the sole owner of ePayFunding and ePayData, has been in the payment industry since early 2002 and is an expert in state-of-the-art payment technology, leading-edge products, and services with uncommon customer support. He provides businesses with the optimal payment solutions they need to grow and has a holistic view on everything related to credit card processing via different communication channels.Jake Bush is an experienced entrepreneur with proven success in starting and building companies in the CPG industry. With deep-rooted experience in film, marketing, contact center services, and technology, Jake has a passion for developing solutions to improve customer experience that in turn creates a meaningful impact on customer lifetime value.The 10th episode of the NobelBiz Webinar Series premiered Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 | 10am PDT / 1pm ET. The webinar can now be accessed on-demand on the NobelBiz official website. In this new webinar episode, host Christian Montes (Director of Sales @ NobelBiz) welcomes Mick Dinnen (Director of customer success @ ePayData) and Jake Bush (Founder & CEO @ INFOCU5) to talk about the technical requirements of credit card processing, compliance, and a host of other interesting tips and tricks to implement an effective and productive payment journey.If you go beyond a certain chargeback threshold, your merchant account itself can become jeopardized and the card brands could potentially cut out your ability to continue accepting card. So just as a best practice, it’s usually a good idea to go ahead and issue the return, prevent that chargeback from happening and keep your merchant account in good standing… - Mick DinnenThe purpose of this webinar episode will be to educate contact center professionals on the importance of having a highly functional, compliant and productive credit card processing system for their contact center. The discussion will walk the fine line between providing useful and lucrative information, without getting lost in technicalities.Watch this exclusive episode to learn about:• The importance of having an efficient CC processing system in place for their call centers.• How a CC processing system works both with voice calls and other channels.• The legal and compliance aspect of processing payments as a call center.• The technicalities behind a productive CC processing system: Common mistakes vs. Best PracticesNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

At the same time when online payments are becoming mainstream, the world is struggling with an outright epidemic of scams and data leaks.