Allatra IPM Invites Gary Vaynerchuk As An Honorary Speaker at Conference “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALLATRA International Public Movement would like to express our deepest respect and gratitude for the positive influence Gary Vaynerchuk make on people by sharing his experience, unique, bright, and honest views, and opinions. Being a doer by nature Gary Vaynerchuk inspires and, in a good sense, pushes others to execute their dreams, plans, and careers. All his activities are enlightened by a positive attitude and love for people.On behalf of people who are executing their passion for unity and building a society based on the biggest value — the value of Human life, it is our pleasure and honor to invite Gary Vaynerchuk as a Guest of Honor at the International Online Conference “Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone.” It is scheduled for July 24th, 2021, and will be broadcast worldwide on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 70 languages ensuring that the conference speakers are heard around the world.We notice that Gary Vaynerchuk highly emphasizes the importance of being proactive and shares how it is beneficial to the community. That is deeply correlating with the topic of the conference. We would be honored to hear Gary Vaynerchuk's opinion about the role of each person and human relationships in view of the upcoming global crisis. This platform will give him the ability to address the upcoming unemployment crisis due to AI integration and offer us solutions through his business and human-centric perspective. What that the whole world awaits for Mr. Vaynerchuk to accept the invitation.The official letter of invitation has been sent to Gary Vaynerchuk's team and we hope that even 5 or 10 minutes of his time, will make a mark on our history as a civilization during such cross-roads times for us.The international online conference "Global Crisis. This Already Affects Everyone" is an event of utmost importance organized by volunteers from around the world on the platform of the ALLATRA International Public Movement.On July 24, 2021, at 15:00, Greenwich Mean Time, a live broadcast of the conference will be streamed on thousands of media channels and platforms with simultaneous interpreting into more than 70 languages.The purpose of the conference is to provide a comprehensive, thorough overview of external and internal factors of the rapidly progressing global crisis that is affecting everyone.Modern civilization has reached the point of instability and global crises. The global financial, economic, environmental, anthropological, and climate crises are realities that every person is already facing. But this is only the beginning. Do people realize the full scope of the upcoming threats? Radical changes in all spheres of life in the near future are inevitable for every person on the planet. Yet, how aware is the world community of these changes, not to mention being prepared for them?KEY TOPICS OF THE CONFERENCE:---> Digital transformation, the introduction of high technology based on artificial intelligence in various fields of the life of world society: risks and benefits.---> The fourth industrial revolution and a threat of mass unemployment.---> Future without jobs. Causes of the inevitable collapse of the world economy if the consumerist format is preserved.---> Radical changes in all spheres of society.---> The problem of overpopulation.---> Rapid depletion of the planet’s resources.---> Global climate change.---> Cyclicity of geological events that depend on external factors.---> Importance of every person in building the Creative Society.---> Survival of humanity and revival of civilization.LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdBqRbohhKc

