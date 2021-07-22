Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Digital Currency enters MOU with Travel Booking Giant

$XVG currency users will soon be able to book over 3,000,000 travel products in 230+ countries, boosting XVG adoption

Users of $XVG will be able to participate in a cheaper, fairer, and more inclusive travel economy

The world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly online travel agency, and Verge, the high-performance and high-security blockchain platform

Verge Currency ($XVG), and worldwide Digital Currency,has entered a MOU with a leading blockchain-based travel booking Giant , Travala

In continuing our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we’re very excited to partner with Verge to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a new use case to XVG.”
— Juan Otero, CEO,Travala.com
USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verge Currency ($XVG), and worldwide Digital Currency, has entered a MOU with a leading blockchain-based travel booking Giant, Travala

Purpose: The Parties agree to collaborate (the “Collaboration”) for at least the following reasons:
The Collaboration is intended to bring a large offering of travel options to the Verge Currency ($XVG) community, while expanding the userbase of Travala offerings.

Via the Collaboration, users will be assured that their travel needs will be able to be paid in Verge Currency ($XVG), using the Travala Booking Platform. Users will also be able to Earn rewards easily and quickly with Travala’s innovative tokenised incentive programs including Smart discounts, Invite, Loyalty and Givebacks.

The MOU is designed to act as an understanding between Verge Currency and Travala, prior to drawing up a Partnership Agreement between the 2 sides.

Commenting on the partnership, Juan Otero, CEO,Travala.com, said “In continuing our commitment towards mass cryptocurrency adoption, we’re very excited to partner with Verge to champion the growth of the crypto community and to bring a new use case to XVG. The team impressed me with their vision for their business, and I have no doubt that we will see them making waves in the crypto community.”

Justin Vendetta Founder, Senior Software Engineer, Verge Currency: “Another great use case for Verge, as adoption has always been our main goal”.

About Travala.com
Founded in 2017 and now backed by industry-giant Binance, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly travel booking service with 2,200,000+ properties, 400,000+ activities in 230 countries and 600 airlines globally. Travala.com is a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 50 leading cryptocurrencies along with traditional payment methods. AVA, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, bolsters Travala.com’s value proposition. The AVA token can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, and obtaining discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee, Smart users on Travala.com can also enjoy additional discounts and loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform.

For more information about Travala.com, visit: www.travala.com.
For more information about AVA, visit: www.travala.com/ava

About Verge
Founded in 2014, rebranded in 2016, Verge Currency (XVG) is a long standing decentralized digital currency pushed forward by a team of worldwide volunteers, built from the foundation of Bitcoin, Verge promotes ease-of-use, speed and community ownership, in peer-to-peer transactions. In 7 years it has grown to be a global currency, with one of the largest and most active support communities in the cryptocurrency. $XVG can be used borderless through the Verge Currency wallets

For more information visit www.vergecurrency.com


For further information:
Contact Travala:
Head of Business Development
Shane Sibley
shane@travala.com

Contact Verge Currency:
Public Relations and Partnerships
Mark Wittenberg,
mark@vergecurrency.com

Mark Wittenberg
Verge Currency
mark@vergecurrency.com

