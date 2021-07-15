Racine County Critical Incident Investigation

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in the Franksville, Racine County, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. a white, adult male subject at the Pilot Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville, Wis. shot and killed a patron filling their vehicle with fuel. The subject then attempted to leave in the patron’s vehicle but couldn’t operate the vehicle. The subject then attempted to carjack another patron’s vehicle, but the patron drove away. The subject fired several rounds into the patron’s vehicle as it fled. This patron was not injured. The subject then entered his own vehicle and drove to the Mobil Gas Station on Highway K in Franksville, approximately two miles away. The subject exited his vehicle, approached a man filling his fuel tank, and attempted to carjack the vehicle. However, the man the subject approached was a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy in plainclothes with an unmarked police car. The sheriff’s deputy and the subject exchanged gunfire. The sheriff’s deputy was hit by gunfire from the subject, and the deputy struck the subject with gunfire. The subject then shot himself in the head.

The sheriff’s deputy and the subject were transferred to a local hospital for treatment. The subject was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The sheriff’s deputy continues to receive treatment but is expected to survive his injuries. The shot patron at the Pilot Gas Station was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other individuals were injured.

DCI is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of the carjacking and homicide suspect. Racine County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the carjacking homicide that occurred at the Pilot Gas Station.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on medical leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, Caledonia Police Department, and Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

