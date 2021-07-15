ArteZanos & Merlin Solar Integrated Roof Receives Miami Dade NOA, Creating the First Miami Dade Approved “Solar Roof”
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ArteZanos® Flexible Solar PV is currently the only Miami-Dade NOA Approved Solar Integrated Roof (Miami-Dade NOA# 21-0315.05 Exp. 6/24/26). The Miami-Dade NOA establishes compliance with the most stringent requirements of the Florida Building Code to facilitate the permitting, installation, and inspection process. Miami-Dade maintains the highest standard of product approval provisions and has been recognized throughout the U.S. and internationally.
The ArteZanos® Flexible Solar PV system utilizes Merlin Solar lightweight, flexible c-Si technology. These high-efficiency solar modules are designed to directly adhere to different roofing substrates with industry leading wind uplift resistance, eliminating the heavy glass and racking systems associated with traditional residential solar systems.
The ArteZanos® Flexible Solar PV system is also approved for use with ArteZanos® Solar Thermal Tubing for domestic hot water use, including pool heating. Combining both PV and thermal solar allows homeowners to significantly leverage their total solar output. Both PV and thermal options qualify for the 26% federal solar tax credit on the total cost of a “Solar Roof”.
The ArteZanos® Hybrid System (Miami-Dade NOA# 20-0908.03 Exp.05/14/23) is also approved as a recovery system to retro-fit existing, less sustainable asphalt shingle roofs installed after 2001. The recovery of existing asphalt shingles is extremely significant because energy efficiency and resilience should be addressed before any type of solar integration. The recovery of asphalt shingle roofs with the ArteZanos Hybrid System lowers roofing costs, diverts asphalt shingles from going into a landfill, increases wind resistance, energy efficiency and curb appeal. The system pays for itself through energy savings when integrated with the Merlin Solar lightweight modules.
The ArteZanos® Flexible Solar PV was developed in a collaboration between Florida-based ArteZanos, Inc. and California-based Merlin Solar, a provider of a patented, flexible, and rugged c-Si solar panel technology with market-leading high efficiency cell design for the most demanding environments.
Dr. Venkatesan Murali, Merlin’s Founder & CTO, commented, “Dan Arguelles & the ArteZanos team have architected their integrated solar solution based on their in-depth expertise in roofing. Their solution is a marked improvement over other attempts at providing an integrated “solar roof.” Merlin provides industry leading efficiency with its lightweight, rugged, peel and stick mono-crystalline silicon panels. In partnership with ArteZanos, we are thrilled to offer a high performing, rugged, and aesthetically pleasing solution that meets Miami-Dade standards.”
About ArteZanos®
ArteZanos® is a third-generation family owned and operated business dedicated to the production of high-quality traditional handmade clay products & the development of innovative roofing products. For more information about ArteZanos®, please visit www.artezanos.com or call 305-595-4577
About Merlin Solar
Merlin Solar is a pioneer in the crystalline silicon solar technology market, having revolutionized busbar design and creating the most rugged flexible, high efficiency solar panels in the market. Serving the commercial and residential roofing markets, transportation markets, and off-grid portable military and marine markets, Merlin Solar is delivering breakthrough solutions to companies and consumers in North America, EMEA, and Asia. Further information is available at www.merlinsolar.com
Chris Herbert
Merlin Solar
cherbert@merlinsolar.com