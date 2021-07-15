Hoyer Statement on First Monthly Payments Under the Expanded Child Tax Credit

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

as the first monthly payments to millions of American working families beg i n under the expanded Child Tax Credit:

"When Congressional Democrats passed President Biden's American Rescue Plan in March, we included significant assistance to working parents to ensure that they have the resources needed to provide quality care for their children while working to get ahead in our economy. Part of Democrats' vision to help Americans build back better from the pandemic, this newly expanded Child Tax Credit will start arriving in families’ bank accounts today. It will help working families meet the costs of child care and other daily expenses in order to provide the next generation of Americans with the best shot at future success. It is projected to cut child poverty in half – a historic achievement.

“Households will receive monthly payments of up to $250 per child ages 6-17, for an annual total of $3,000; and monthly payments of up to $300 per child under age six, for an annual total of $3,600. Families will receive monthly payments through the end of this year, with the balance arriving when families file their taxes next year. Households that do not already use direct deposit to pay their taxes or receive their refunds - or who have welcomed a child since last tax filing - can easily sign up online to start receiving their payments.

"Shamefully, many Republicans who voted against the expanded Child Tax Credit in March are now trying to claim credit for it today. I hope that, if they truly support measures like this one, Republicans in the House and Senate will end their obstruction and work with Democrats to enact the rest of President Bidens' agenda for jobs, opportunity, and economic growth that benefits all working families."