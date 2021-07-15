Wyoming Lottery Corporation gives over one million dollars to Wyoming, announces ways to give back more

July 15, 2021

Wyoming Lottery Corporation officials shared several exciting announcements happening this summer, including its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter revenue transfer and updates for two game changes.

State receives over one million dollars from Wyoming Lottery Corporation “Our fourth quarter revenue transfer for fiscal year 2021 to cities, towns and counties is $1,005,023.52,” said Jon Clontz, Wyoming Lottery Corporation CEO.

Each quarter, per state statute, the Wyoming Lottery Corporation transfers at least 75 percent of its revenue to the Wyoming State Treasurer for distribution to municipalities across Wyoming.

“We do everything possible to exceed the 75 percent requirement. We focus closely on cost control and achieving our best in sales, so we can maximize what we send to cities, towns and counties every quarter and every year,” said Clontz.

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation started transferring profits directly to the state in April of 2016, which to present date brings the total to $23,697,545.

Lucky for Life® and Powerball® to change “Soon, Wyoming residents will have new ways to play the lottery. They will be able to play our only cash-for-life game, Lucky for Life, every day. Also, players will have more chances to win Powerball with three draws per week instead of two,” Clontz said.

Starting July 19, 2021, Lucky for Life will have daily drawings. The game is Wyoming’s only cash-for-life game, and currently draws on Mondays and Thursdays. The grand prize for matching all numbers is $1,000 a day for life, and the second place prize is $25,000 a year for life.

“Players love this game because the grand prize isn’t a growing jackpot, it is always $1,000 a day for life. They love to dream about winning a prize that lasts a lifetime,” Clontz said.

All of Lucky for Life’s prizes and odds will stay the same. For more details, please check out the Wyoming Lottery Corporation’s Lucky for Life web page.

Shortly after Lucky for Life becomes a daily game, Powerball players will get an extra shot to win the jackpot every week. Currently, Powerball drawings are on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but starting Aug. 23, 2021, there will be drawings on Mondays.

“Mondays have become ‘extra fun-days’ for Wyoming! Our players can now try to win four games on one day, including Cowboy Draw®, Lucky for Life, 2by2® and Powerball. That should get our players excited for Mondays!” Clontz said.

Similar to Lucky for Life, Powerball game prizes and odds remain the same. For more information, please go to the Wyoming Lottery Corporation’s Powerball web page.

The Wyoming Lottery Corporation’s games include: