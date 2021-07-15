July 15, 2021 - Behavioral Technician Charged with Malicious Wounding for Allegedly Injuring Juvenile Patient

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Michael Kelly, OAG This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

*MUGSHOT AVAILABLE HERE*

~ Stacey Burrell has been charged with one felony count of malicious wounding for allegedly injuring a juvenile patient at the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents ~

RICHMOND (July 15, 2021) – Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, was indicted yesterday on one felony count of malicious wounding. The indictment was handed down by the King William Multijurisdictional Grand Jury after a presentation of evidence by prosecutors from Attorney General Herring’s Office.

The indictment is related to injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019 at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County while Burrell was employed as a behavioral technician.

The indictment is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and will be prosecuted by members of Attorney General Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section. Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault, however he died by suicide before standing trial.

If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.

﻿

A criminal indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. Burrell is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.

# # #