Global IP Networks Debuts on INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies for Texas

Global IP Networks

Since 2018, the company has grown 42% annually, with a record of 80% growth in 2020, earning recognition as a rapidly growing cloud services provider.

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. 5000 announced that Global IP Networks, an IT Management Services and Colocation company has made the annual list of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies in Texas. The list represents a unique look at the fastest growing independent small businesses and privately held companies in Texas.

“To Jesus be all the honor and glory for this recent award. We are also grateful to have been blessed with such great clients because we will not be here without them. This achievement is also a testament to our team's dedication to our brand ethos and clients," said founder and CEO Reyner Natahamidjaja.

The Plano, Texas-based firm serves businesses across the state along with select clients throughout the Southeast region. Since launching in 2000, Global IP Networks has supported over 1,200 clients across multiple industries, including healthcare, energy, banking, insurance & financial services, and manufacturing & distribution.

While their core KPIs are centered on delivering IT transformation--thanks to their two interconnected data centers in Dallas and Plano--the firm also provides IT managed services, monitoring and 24x7 support for their client’s IT infrastructure, cross-platform access, and security. Their emphasis on seamless IT integrations and commitment to their clients further substantiates why Global IP continues to be a trusted IT provider to so many clients.

About Global IP Networks:

Founded in 2000, Global IP Networks prides itself on providing end-to-end data services support that seamlessly integrates into a client’s existing team. When a client outsources their IT Department to Global IP, it alleviates the burden of IT operation and management by reducing expenses associated with these tasks and allowing them to free up labor and other resources towards pursuing key business roles. More importantly, clients have access to a robust and diversified team of IT professionals that are each specialized in a specific niche relevant to the IT environment.

Connectivity is at the heart of the Global IP Networks business. By allowing clients across a diverse array of platforms to ensure that employees can effectively and securely access and share data, Global IP Networks helps to keep businesses moving forward. The IT management firm is also known for its emphasis on compliance. They have been independently audited by third-party oversight organizations and have been proven to meet or exceed SSAE 16 SOC-2 Type II, PCI, and HIPAA standards.

