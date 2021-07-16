Blue Raven Solar wins Comparably Award: Best Companies for Career Growth
Blue Raven Solar, a leader in residential solar, today announced it was recognized as a Best Company for Career Growth by the 2021 Comparably Awards
We strive to make Blue Raven Solar a place that breeds success individually and collectively. One of our fundamental values is to respect and empower each other and help each other grow.”OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Raven Solar has grown rapidly over the last seven years and has seen thousands of employees grow professionally with the company. The environment and culture were founded upon efficiency and continuous improvement, which has given employees the tools they need to succeed.
— Ben Peterson, CEO
“We strive to make Blue Raven Solar a place that breeds success individually and collectively,” says CEO, Ben Peterson, “One of our fundamental values is to respect and empower each other and help each other grow.”
The company has been recognized for its career opportunities and excellent work-life balance through past awards like the Salt Lake Tribune’s Top Workplaces, Glassdoor’s 2021 Best Places to Work, and being rated as one of Glassdoor’s Highest Rated Companies for work-life balance during COVID-19. The company maintains a culture of promoting from within.
Comparably CEO Jason Nazar said, "The Best Companies for Career Growth recognizes organizations like Blue Raven Solar that continue to successfully groom and mentor the future leaders of tomorrow, according to those who know best -- employees."
The Comparably Awards for Best Companies for Career Growth rankings are based on anonymous ratings from employees during a 12-month period (June 23, 2020, through June 23, 2021) about the professional development and career growth opportunities voluntarily provided by the employees of the company. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, large companies (500+ employees) must have met a minimum of 75 employee participants. Additional weight was given to companies with more employee participation, for statistical significance. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. For Awards FAQ, please go to www.comparably.com/awards
Access the full lists for the Comparably Awards Best Companies for Career Growth here.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.
About Comparably
Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar Marketing
+ +1 800-377-4480
email us here