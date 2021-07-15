Virtina Becomes a Diamond Partner With SALESmanago
Virtina starts a new partnership with the CDP/Marketing Automation platform SALESmanagoPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtina is pleased to announce that they have entered into a Diamond partnership with SALESmanago. The new-found partnership will combine SALESmanago's industry-leading marketing automation services with Virtina's world-class, human-oriented, strategy-based, data-driven, and next-gen technological services and solutions for the eCommerce industry.
The CEO and founder of Virtina, Gigi J.K., was delighted about the collaboration, which sees both the entities flourish and grow on this path to assist eCommerce businesses. He stated, "Even though our focus is on providing anything but marketing services to eCommerce merchants in both B2C and B2B, our ultimate goal is to help clients increase top-line and bottom-line revenue and client happiness. So, we are always on the lookout for companies that share our vision and passion. We found that SALESmanago is like a "Swiss-army knife" that helps eCommerce companies achieve their marketing goals. Additionally, SALESmanago's team flexibility to work with clients on any level and a thriving commitment to make sure they succeed made us consider this partnership.
SALESmanago is the only no-code, AI-driven Customer Data and Marketing Automation platform used by 2000+ midmarket and large Enterprises in 50 countries, including Starbucks, Vodafone, Victoria’s Secret, and many other global brands. SALESmanago brings the idea of 1-to-1 commerce to life by putting the customer at the center, aiming to take their shopping experience to a whole new level. With a wealth of implemented features such as AI-driven search engines – Voice and Visual search, hyper-personalization and segmentation, Customer Loyalty Program, and Customer Preference Center, SALESmanago is getting more and more globally recognized companies to choose it over its competitors. Tools provided by the company bring immediate visible improvements in customer retention, minimizing the risk of churn and enhancing the Customer Experience.
Virtina is keen to support B2B and B2B businesses of all sizes in almost every industry vertical. Virtina assists companies with Revenue Lift, Revenue Shift, and Profit Maximization. We also help simplify their back-end processes and improve their customer experience. We strategize using a business-first, holistic engineered approach through our Digital Growth Framework and use our flexible Adaptive Delivery Process to help businesses succeed and flourish. Our B2B, B2C, and marketplaces expertise help us create profitable and powerful digital hubs for companies worldwide.
Virtina is a key player in the digital transformation that is taking over the business landscape in the SMB sector. SMBs need to realize that they must adapt to the evolution to ensure business continuity and growth. They require cost-effective solutions that drive scalability and need help to attain their true omnichannel potential. Virtina believes that it has all the right tools and resources to help SMBs meet their present objectives and future goals. With SALESmanago as our ally, our aim to identify and support SMBs in all facets of their business development will get even more robust.
