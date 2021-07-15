DMV Exhibit Returning to Syracuse National Car Show

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, July 15, 2021

DMV EXHIBIT RETURNING TO THE SYRACUSE NATIONALS CAR SHOW

DMV Exhibit Will Be Open from July 16 Through July 18

Staff Available to Help Customers Purchase Custom Plates, Take a Vision Test, and Complete Online Transactions

Real ID Document Guide Available

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced today that it will have an exhibit at the Syracuse Nationals car show from Friday, July 16, through Sunday, July 18, located in the Center of Progress building. Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase custom license plates and learn about vintage and historical plates, prepare to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID, take a vision test, which is needed to renew a driver license, renew their vehicle registration and much more. DMV staff will also be assisting attendees with a variety of online transactions and will be giving away a limited number of commemorative Syracuse Nationals license plates.

“After New York’s tough battle with COVID-19, DMV is excited to be back at Syracuse Nationals to assist the thousands of visitors,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our exhibit at the car show is another way we can help customers outside of the office and assist them with a wide variety of transactions. We encourage all attendees to stop by our exhibit to learn about New York’s vintage and historic plates and to get assistance with online transactions.

The DMV Exhibit will be located in the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. It will include a mobile DMV kiosk, allowing customers to complete nearly one dozen transactions such as renewing or replacing their driver license, or non-driver ID, or ordering a copy of their driving record. DMV staff will also assist with more than 70 online transactions, including scheduling an office reservation or road test, address changes, and provide information on the new online permit test.

Customers will also have an opportunity to use the DMV’s REAL ID document guide that explains exactly what documents a customer will need to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. The DMV’s online document guide is the easiest way to make sure customers are prepared to visit the DMV. The document guide creates an individualized checklist of all the documents a customer needs to bring to the DMV such as a utility bill, marriage certificate, and more. According to the federal REAL ID Act, everyone flying in the U.S. will need a REAL ID or another form of federally accepted identification such as a U.S. Passport or Enhanced Driver License beginning May 3, 2023.

Finally, the DMV exhibit will feature information about the Excelsior Automotive Technician Task Force, which was formed in April 2019 by Governor Andrew Cuomo to address the severe shortage of auto technicians and provide quality career opportunities for New Yorkers. Learn more about the Excelsior Automotive Technician Task Force on our website: https://dmv.ny.gov/autotech

To learn more about DMV’s vintage and historical plates, visit our website: https://dmv.ny.gov/learn-about-historical-and-vintage-plates .

For more information about the DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.