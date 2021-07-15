AG Neronha announces additional Providence location for community office hours

The Attorney General's office will bring services directly into more communities with new office hours in Wiggin Village on Cranston Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI – Furthering the Office's mission to be accessible to all Rhode Islanders, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that community office hours will be held every other Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of the month between from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Wiggin Village, located at 200 Cranston Street in Providence.

Members of the Office of the Attorney General will be available to help community members with issues ranging from billing disputes to identity theft to expungements of criminal records.

"It is absolutely critical that this office, in my view, be engaged and visible beyond our headquarters at 150 South Main Street," said Attorney General Neronha. "We need to get out into the community and impact residents in a positive way. Among the best ways to do that is through our consumer protection work – a means to help everyday Rhode Islanders get the economic justice they deserve. We've done that already with our office hours on Providence's south side, and we are excited to be expanding our presence by adding office hours in Wiggin Village. We'll be here on a scheduled, regular basis to assist people with everyday quality of life issues and listen to their concerns."

Like the Attorney General's office hours on Broad Street in South Providence, community members can walk in at any time during designated hours and speak with someone from the Office's consumer protection unit or community engagement team. If an individual's issue requires the services of another agency, office staff will see to it that they are connected to an agency that can help.

"The Wiggin Village Board and Community is proud to partner with the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office to serve and protect our community members. Attorney General Neronha is the 'People's Lawyer' and we truly appreciate his quality work," said Wayne Montague, Ph.D., President of the Wiggin Village Board of Directors. "The Attorney General Community Office in Wiggin Village will allow members of the community to receive free assistance with issues related to scams, fraud, identify theft, billing disputes, criminal record expungement, and so much more. We are thrilled to have partnered together and to let everyone know that we are truly here to help!"

Office hours at Wiggin Village will be held every other Wednesday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the third Saturday of the month between from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Wiggin Village, located at 200 Cranston Street in Providence. Spanish language services are available. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Attorney General's staff at Wiggin Village can be reached at 401-274-4400 x 2555 or community@riag.ri.gov.

View photos from yesterday's kickoff event at Wiggin Village here.

###