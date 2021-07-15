First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Expanded Hope for Healing Website

July 15, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – First Lady Casey DeSantis announced July 14 an expanded Hope for Healing website that makes it easier for Floridians to access help for mental health and substance abuse. The new site is an aggregator of federal, state, local, private sector, faith-based and non-profit mental health resources, and is designed to be updated as additional resources are made available.

Since 2019, the Hope for Healing initiative has focused not only on helping Floridians find resources in challenging times through state and local partnerships that use evidence-based best practices, but on addressing the stigma that is all too often associated with seeking help. For more information on Hope for Healing, please visit www.hopeforhealingfl.com/.

The updated Hope for Healing website includes resources from several state agencies, including the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, the Florida Division of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health.

In addition, the Governor’s Challenge is changing the narrative on mental health – especially when it comes to preventing suicide among service members, Veterans, and their families. For more information, visit www.SaveFLVets.org.