New Superseding Federal Indictments of Nancy New and Zachary New

July 15, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White made the following statement after new superseding federal indictments of Nancy New and Zachary New was unsealed:

“We are continuing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal partners to advance this case, and today is another step toward justice for the taxpayers,” State Auditor Shad White. “I am proud of the joint work we have done with federal investigators that led to this indictment.”

