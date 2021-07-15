Dear Colleague: Update on the July Work Period

Dear Colleague:

I hope you had a productive July 4 District Work Period, and had an opportunity to celebrate our nation’s independence with your families and constituents. This week, committees are again meeting to advance critical legislation. We will have a very busy July in the House as our Majority continues to consider essential legislation aimed at tackling our most pressing challenges and delivering results For the People.

Next week, the House will take up H.R. 3985, the ALLIES Act, sponsored by Rep. Crow. This bipartisan legislation will help fulfill our obligation to those Afghan allies who risked their lives in support of our troops and mission by improving access to American immigration visas. Passing this legislation will show that our nation is grateful for their assistance. The House will also consider Rep. Dingell’s H.R. 2467, the PFAS Action Act, which was approved by the Energy and Commerce Committee on June 23. This bipartisan bill would improve the safety of Americans’ drinking water by preventing the pollution of our wells and watersheds with dangerous and highly toxic PFAS chemicals. Also next week, the House will vote on H.R. 2668, Rep. Cardenas’s Consumer Protection and Recovery Act. After being approved by Chairwoman Schakowsky’s Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, the Energy and Commerce Committee marked up this bill favorably on June 10. It would help the Federal Trade Commission obtain refunds for Americans harmed by telecommunications fraud and other illegal actions.

During the week of July 26, the House will turn its attention to Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations, recognizing the importance of completing our work well in advance of the deadline at the end of September. After years of the prior Republican Majority’s mismanagement of the appropriations process, which fomented uncertainty through repeated delays and led to costly and damaging government shutdowns, our Democratic House Majority acted to fund nearly all of government before the end of the summer both of the past two fiscal years. We aim to do so again this year in order to give the Senate plenty of time to take its own votes on appropriations and to provide our economy, our government agencies, and our constituents with much-needed certainty about Congress’s funding plans. That effort is made more difficult by the budget coming later into the year, as is typical of new administrations, and some bills require additional coordination with authorizing committees to be ready for Floor action. I expect the House to consider a minibus appropriations bill that will contain the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education; Agriculture-Rural Development-FDA; Energy and Water; Interior; Military Construction and Veterans Affairs; Transportation-Housing and Urban Development; and Financial Services and General Government appropriations bills. The House may consider additional appropriations bills that week as well.

Also this legislative work period, the House will be prepared to take action on additional bills that are critical to justice, equality, and economic opportunity as they become ready for the Floor. This includes a budget resolution that will allow for legislation to put into effect President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. The House will also continue to work on advancing H.R. 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The House passed H.R. 1, the For the People Act, earlier this year against opposition from House Republicans, and Senate Republicans have filibustered that bill, standing in the way of Congress protecting Americans’ right to vote. I continue to urge the Senate to act on that bill and other critical legislation. In his letter to senators, Leader Schumer predicted “long nights, weekends, and remaining in Washington” into August in order to pass major legislation, and the House will do what it needs in order to accomplish the same. Members will be provided with sufficient notice of any changes to the schedule.

As our House Majority continues to do the work that the American people sent us to Washington to achieve, I thank you all for your efforts. We have accomplished so much already this year, even while contending with the challenges posed by working through a pandemic and in the aftermath of the horrific attack on the Capitol in the opening days of the 117th Congress. All of us ought to be proud of our Majority’s record of delivering For the People and partnering with President Biden and Vice President Harris to help our country build back better and stronger and more resilient from COVID-19 and the damage to our economy and national security wrought by the prior administration. I look forward to continuing to work with all of you to promote the kind of responsible, bipartisan, and results-driven leadership that our Majority has shown the American people over the past two years as we head into this next busy legislative work period.

Sincerely, STENY H. HOYER House Majority Leader