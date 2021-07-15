In-Charge Energy To Support GM's New Ultium 360 Fleet Charging Service
In-Charge Energy is a Preferred Provider in the Newly-Launched Fleet Charging ServiceSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-Charge Energy, the industry leader in turnkey commercial fleet EV infrastructure solutions, has been named a preferred provider for the Ultium Charge 360’s fleet service, General Motors Company’s newly-announced fleet charging solution.
“Electrifying fleets play a key role in GM’s vision to get ‘Everybody In’ on an all-electric future. GM is working with In-Charge to support fleet customers as they move toward an electric vehicle line up,” said Alex Keros, Lead Architect, EV Infrastructure, General Motors. “Our collaborative approach to helping fleets go electric will streamline implementation while building charging infrastructure that fits their unique, ongoing electrification needs.”
GM fleet and BrightDrop customers will be able to access In-Charge for support with their infrastructure needs. Given the high demand for EV charging infrastructure in the U.S., many utilities are dealing with long queues to upgrade facilities. As a result, the charging equipment necessary for fleet vehicles may face longer timelines than vehicle deliveries.
“With these challenges, it is very important to work with an infrastructure partner early,” said Terry O’Day, COO of In-Charge Energy. “GM understands this dynamic as well as anyone in the EV industry and this announced relationship reflects the need to move vehicle and infrastructure decisions forward concurrently.”
As a part of Ultium Charge 360’s fleet service, In-Charge Energy will be available to provide infrastructure support for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers. This includes fleet and facility planning, engineering and design, utility interconnection, construction management, hardware and software selection and supply, final installation and commissioning, monitoring, maintenance, repair, reporting and finance.
In-Charge uses its own field technicians to directly perform many of these services. In-Charge Energy also produces a suite of hardware products that pair with products from ABB, Delta, Juicebar, Siemens and others charger manufacturers to provide the right configuration for every fleet. Having the right infrastructure installed keeps operating costs low for fleets, allows for upgrades over time and ensures different types of vehicles operate on a single platform.
About In-Charge Energy
In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.
In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.
Headquartered in the world’s first zero-emissions deliver zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O’Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.
