Take The Whip Roller Derby TV Show Launches Its First Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo

We want to make sure we shoot our script the way it's meant to be, with real roller derby players, telling real stories.” — Dr Jacquelynn Wolfheart PhD, known as Rumble B33 in the derby Community

MELBOURNE, USA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creator of the roller derby TV show, Take the Whip, is happy to announce the launch of a crowdfunding campaign intended to raise funds for the pilot episode of this unique drama series.

Based on real-life events, Take the Whip offers a funny, moving, and wry look at life as a roller derby player. Created by Jacquelynn Wolfheart, Take the Whip is a new TV drama series that follows a group of women fighting to make it in the world of roller derby. As bonds form between the show's protagonists, Take the Whip explores the hugely diverse characters who are drawn to roller derby, and how they came to be where they are.

In advance of the production of the pilot episode of Take the Whip, the show's creator has launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the pilot episode. Crowdfunding has been chosen as the ideal method of raising capital in order to keep the show as true to life as the creator intended. By raising money on Indiegogo, it's hoped that Take the Whip's pilot episode will be as much of a showcase for the real people who play roller derby as it is for the sport itself.

"We've considered working with well-known production studios, and we understand the important role they're going to play when it comes to getting Take the Whip on TV," a spokesperson from the production team behind Take the Whip said. "But for the pilot episode, we want to make sure we shoot our script the way it's meant to be, with real roller derby players, telling real stories. That's why we're hoping to fund at least 10% of the production budget for this episode ourselves: so that we can keep creative control over the project."

The Indiegogo campaign is seeking to raise $300,000 in total to fund the show's pilot episode, with most of this money going towards production, editing, and casting. Backers can net themselves prizes for bigger donations, ranging from a signed copy of the script for the pilot episode to producer credits and an equity stake in the show.

To donate to the crowdfunding campaign for Take the Whip's pilot episode and help make this TV show a reality, backers can donate today on Indiegogo here (https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/take-the-whip-pilot-episode#/). The campaign runs until the end of August, with the production of the Take the Whip pilot episode planned to begin