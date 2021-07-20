Dental Implants in Springfield, PA are a Long-Lasting, Natural-Looking Missing Tooth Solution
Dental implants are a long-lasting, natural-looking, and, at DICE Dental, affordable procedure to replace missing teeth.
Dental implants don’t only have cosmetic benefits, but also numerous health benefits.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of Americans have at least one dental implant. Their durability, longevity, and natural look have made them the most popular missing tooth solution available. And now a healthier, fuller smile is in reach for residents of Philadelphia thanks to DICE Dental, which offers affordable dental implants in Springfield, PA.
Dental implants start at only $750. Supplemental procedures like sinus lifts and bone grafts are also available to help improve the treatment’s success rate.
Dental implants use a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. Then, an abutment and color-matched ceramic crown add a natural, finished look. When properly cared for, dental implants can last as long as twenty years.
“Dental implants don’t only have cosmetic benefits, but also numerous health benefits,” explains Dr. Katie Alger, owner and operator of DICE. “They prevent your jawbone from deteriorating, make eating easier, and alleviate pressure on your remaining teeth.”
Nearly everyone is a candidate for dental implants, adds Dr. Alger. During a consultation, she will help put together a treatment plan, answer questions, and ensure patients are comfortable and confident with their decision.
Other services offered by DICE Dental include dentures, crowns, and extractions. Dentures in Springfield start at only $499. DICE offers both full and partial dentures.
To learn more, request a consultation with the Springfield dentist by visiting https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, PA. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
Intro to DICE Dental in Springfield, PA