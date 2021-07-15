Vizetto Inc. and Fun Technology Innovation Inc. Announce an Alliance Partnership
Innovative solutions are required for businesses to thrive in the post pandemic normal where hybrid and virtual meetings will be the norm”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun Technology Innovation Inc. (FTI) is pleased to announce an alliance partnership with Vizetto Inc., a software company developing innovative collaboration software solutions.
— Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto
Mixing in-person and remote participants has become more pervasive in today’s meetings, whether it’s for business conference calls, school class, or seminars. FTI’s products enhance people’s remote communication by delivering high-quality video and audio with AI-powered technology, while being simple to use for everyone.
Vizetto and FTI team up to provide enhanced integration of Reactiv SUITE with Innex webcam and Ideao visualizer, and make remote meeting experience smooth. FTI’s Innex webcams (C220/C470/C830) and Ideao visualizers (DC400) are certified to be compatible with Reactiv SUITE.
Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote collaboration as intuitive as using one’s smartphone today. On this platform, individuals can focus on getting their message across as opposed to presenting static data and images using antiquated screensharing. Reactiv STAGE allows anyone to give an impactful and memorable presentation. Just pin your camera, elevate your presence, use any type of media and content and efficiently mark up during a hybrid meeting. Additionally, all team members can brainstorm and ideate, during the meeting, using the infinite canvas of Reactiv SCRIBBLE.
“At FTI, we focus on bringing solutions in the field of working, learning and living. We help people to achieve more with our technology. Due to the pandemic, our lives have been changed tremendously, and it also forced every organization and individual to adapt to the new normal. It is our goal to empower users to stay productive in work, stay passionate in learning, and stay connected with the community by FTI’s own-developed products,” said Eric, founder of FTI.
“Reactiv SUITE is an innovative, powerful and easy-to-use collaboration software. Combining with FTI’s products, it becomes a great solution that helps users to communicate better and boosts productivity and creativity in the new normal. Partnering with Vizetto, we will co-develop solutions with hardware and software integration to improve user experience. FTI will also take a role as Vizetto’s software partner, distributing Reactiv SUITE. Looking forward to bringing our bundled solutions and services to help our customers create a truly inclusive hybrid experience, without wasted time, and enjoy a better life!”
“Innovative solutions are required for businesses to thrive in the post pandemic normal where hybrid and virtual meetings will be the norm,” said Av Utukuri, founder and CEO of Vizetto. “In order to capture the cost savings and flexibility offered due to less travel long term, organizations must implement new technologies that allow their remote and hybrid teams to engage each other as if they were face to face. The complete solution offered by integrating FTI’s unique technology will allow our customers and partners to capture the essence of in-person meetings without the hassles of travel.”
About Vizetto
Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that makes remote and hybrid meetings more memorable. This new partnership between two great companies further validates Vizetto's mission of ensuring the best possible user experience for the evolving hybrid meeting space.
About Fun Technology Innovation Inc.
Fun Technology Innovation Inc. (FTI) designs and develops technology to enrich people’s lives. Combining high quality audio-visual, human-computer interaction, and AI, FTI’s offerings enable digital connection and collaboration. With the focus in the field of working, learning, and entertainment, FTI owns 3 key brands: Innex, Ideao, and Injoy to serve the market.
Iryna Solovei
Vizetto
+1 647-913-9646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn