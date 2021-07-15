Armour Comms tech selected by Priavo Security and the 360 Maritime Alliance for secure comms solutions
End to end security services business 360 Maritime Alliance to provide secure mobile comms solution for Super Yacht and Ultra High Net Worth sector
With its two product streams Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour, we can cover most of the use cases we encounter when providing bespoke security services to clients in the Super Yacht and UHNW sectors”LONDON, UK, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has announced a partnership with Priavo Security and the 360 Maritime Alliance. Priavo Security has added Armour’s secure mobile comms technology to the range of services it provides to clients in the Super Yacht and Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) sector. The Priavo Security/360 Maritime Alliance provides a range of security services covering Physical, Electronic and Cyber Security. Both Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour will be available to clients through the partnership.
— Pete Murphy, CEO of Priavo Security
Pete Murphy, CEO of Priavo Security, and a founding member of the 360 Maritime Alliance stated; “Having researched the market, we found Armour’s technology to be the most widely approved and recommended. With its two product streams, Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour, it is able to cover most of the use cases we encounter when providing bespoke security services to clients in the Super Yacht and Ultra High Net Worth sectors.”
The award-winning Armour Mobile secure comms app provides fully integrated secure communications for voice, video, messaging, conferencing, files attachments and MessageBurn (messages timed to automatically delete). An enterprise-ready solution, Armour Mobile is scalable for fast, remote deployment and can be provided with optional Audit features. Armour Mobile is approved for handling data up to UK Government OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted.
SigNet by Armour, which is based on the well-respected Signal app, provides similar features to Armour Mobile, with AES-256 bit encryption for iOS and Android devices, and for use with Windows 10, macOS and Linux.
Both Armour product lines have additional security features such as an on-premises option for total privacy as well as the choice of cloud installation on Armour’s secure cloud, secure groups and allow listing features, and a much improved, highly intuitive user interface.
David Holman, Director, Armour Comms said, “The Super Yacht and Ultra High Net Worth markets have their own unique security requirements, where unlike in a corporate setting, a security breach could well be a matter of life and death. At Armour we are committed to providing products that protect privacy, strengthen security and that are designed to be a delight to use, so that people will not be tempted into using considerably less secure consumer-grade apps.”
About Priavo Security and 360 Maritime
Priavo Security provides security and risk management services enabling clients to live the lifestyle they choose without fear for their personal safety. Priavo Security has established a strong company based on experienced full-time employees, vetted global security partners and highly qualified and trained subcontractors all located in strategic high-risk countries across the world. This provides the strength and depth to ensure exceptional standards of security services are consistently delivered.
360 Maritime is an amalgamation of three industry leaders, each with equal experience and expertise in their respective domains: Physical, Electronic and Cyber Security. Using intelligence led risk analysis we are able to provide robust and innovative security solutions together with comprehensive advice on every aspect of physical, electronic and cyber maritime security. We consider the unique safety and privacy requirements of each individual client and in turn provide an integrated, tailor-made, cost-effective security solution.
About Armour Comms
Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and macOS platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced AES-256 bit peer to peer encryption.
Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. If required Armour’s technology can interoperate with SIP based PBXs and commonly used UC installations, extending the reach of mobile secure comms to the desk phone in the enterprise.
Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to an organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.
Armour’s products include NATO and CPA approved offerings up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE and NATO Restricted with solutions via selected Armour partners available to mitigate threats up to SECRET.
Armour’s products are trusted by Government departments, banks, law enforcement, defence and health organisations, and enterprises around the world.
In March 2021, Armour achieved ISO27001:2013 registration for the Armour Communications Information Security Management System covering the development and delivery of Armour Mobile, SigNet and white-labelled products.
In April 2021, Armour was awarded a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2021.
