Governor’s Office Statement on House Republican Energy Legislation

The following statement was issued by Ford Porter, Spokesman for Governor Cooper, on energy legislation being considered in the NC House today:

“The House Republican energy legislation as currently written weakens the Utilities Commission’s ability to prevent unfair, higher electricity rates on consumers in the short run. And in the long run, this bill falls short on clean energy, which will create jobs and contain costs. The Governor encourages legislators to oppose this bill unless important changes are made to fix these significant problems.”

 

###

