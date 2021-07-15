Betsy Cerulo of AdNet to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to diversity, people with disabilities are largely ignored. There is so much amazing talent out there that with extra support are the most outstanding professionals.

Betsy Cerulo is the founder of AdNet/AccountNet, Inc., a professional staffing and executive search company, in Maryland, that advocates for equality and excellence in the workplace.

AdNet focuses in the identifying subject matter experts in the areas of accounting and finance, human resources and legal. Over the last 10 years, however, AdNet has found a niche in equal employment opportunity and reasonable accommodations.

“Reasonable accommodations” are people that provide support to full-time employees who have some type of disability, whether the individual is blind, deaf or requires mobility support.

AdNet recruits qualified candidates to support these employees to be able to do their job 100 percent: handling emails, transcribing information, reading documents, attending meetings and developing meeting presentations.

“Our work across industries is about matching the best people in the right jobs. It’s not as easy as we make it look. It takes strong listening skills, following proven processes and often intuition to make an effective match.”

“We are in inspired even more when the projects we're a part of is inspiring,” says Betsy, “so I purposely seek out contracts that have some deeper meaning. That could include EEO support, providing telecommunication tools to rural healthcare workers, child support, daycare benefits, and human rights in general. We see the difference we continue to make for our client’s through providing high quality employees. The more we get into the work, the more meaningful it becomes. We have a vested interest in a successful outcome.”

What sets AdNet apart is that Betsy is a certified executive coach. She trains her team to interact with external employees in a consultative manner. Every person matters.

“The people that we have placed on our contracts come back to us and tell us how fulfilling their work is, often providing referrals,” says Betsy. “Some of them have been on our contracts for years. They love the work. They feel fulfilled and respected. They're not commodities to us. They're not inventory. They're our team. We treat them with honor and dignity.”

Betsy’s advocacy work includes being the Co-Founder of the Maryland LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Maryland LGBT Foundation.

Betsy is the author of the recently released Shake It Off Leadership and a children’s book, Miss Crabapple and her Magical Violin.

