Sagacious IP Recommended Once Again for Patent Prosecution in India by IAM Patent 1000

GURUGRAM, INDIA, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP has once again been listed as one of the leading firms recommended for Patent Prosecution in India in the latest edition of IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2021 rankings. This is the second time that Sagacious IP has been recognized by IAM for patent prosecution.

The IAM Patent 1000 ranking is committed to recognizing the world's leading patent agents, firms, and practices in individual countries. For the 2021 edition, IAM performed exhaustive research over four months to identify leading firms and individuals. This process involved scrutinizing several firms from every nation including understanding their practices in detail and interviewing their clients/customers. Sagacious IP is grateful to its clients for posing their faith in its capabilities as well as also to IAM 1000 for conducting such thorough research.

Mr. Vivek Singh, Head – IP Filing and Prosecution Practice at Sagacious IP, has also been recognized again, for being one of the leading patent expert from India in the Individuals: Patent Prosecution category. Commenting on this achievement, he said “Understanding our client’s requirements in depth and providing them the best fit IP solutions has always been our focus and this approach has helped a lot in building the trust as well as our prosecution practice. We are now uniquely placed to formulate the best IP strategies for our clients.”

Lauding the team’s efforts, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said, “I thank IAM Team for recognizing our efforts for second year in a row at both the Firm and Individual level. We remain committed to professionally serve our customers for patent filing and prosecution needs in India.”

Once again, Sagacious IP is a rare addition among the recommended firms for Patent Prosecution in India since it is the only patent research company to achieve this feat worldwide.

Please click on the below link to view the latest IAM 1000 rankings: https://www.iam-media.com/directories/patent1000/rankings/india

